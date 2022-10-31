Sega Plans To Release ‘Super Game’ by 2026

Sega, a world-renowned franchise with games like Sonic the Hedgehog under its belt, has declared to have Super Game ready by March 2026.

The Sega financial reports of 2022 show the details surrounding the creation and development of Super Game. We are a bit unsure of what exactly Super Game is, but Sega hopes to have it in players hands by 2026. Sega CEO, Haruki Satomi, has high hopes for this Super Game, stating “the simultaneous global release of Super Game on several platforms can help draw in even more users and greatly increase the visibility of the game, possibly allowing Sega to reach consumers that may not consider themselves typical gamers.”

Super Game is meant to become a game so groundbreaking that it will draw the biggest number of consumers we have ever seen. This strategy has been in the works for some time, but the release of the recent financial report is the first time we are seeing real information about this supposed Super Game. While little is known, some rumours point to Super Game being a framework for other games, similar to Roblox, potentially making it a tool set for creators to build new concepts and worlds with.

The proposed game is getting different reactions throughout Twitter. Some are on board and are eager for more information while others are understandably skeptical when it comes to this Super Game.

I dont think this will work for them. In order to make to make something "Revolutionary" you'll need to take massive creative risks and doing so while trying to cater to everyone everywhere will ensure that no one is satisfied. — ★ Danny ★ (@SoftDannybear) October 31, 2022

The future hope for Super Game is to have it take its global branding to the next level. They want it to be a household name, and bigger than any other game that has been launched. The company’s aim is to create games that truly represent Japan in the world and developing a Super Game is one step closer to achieving Sega’s goals.