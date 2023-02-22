Slave Zero X Lands Prominent Voice Actor As A Main Character

Ziggurat Interactive, the makers known as a “new and old video game company” has released a brief Slave Zero X character reveal trailer.

Fans of Ziggurat Interactive and Anjali Kunapaneni‘s work as a voice actor will be pleasantly surprised to know that the latest game coming out of the company, Slave Zero X, will have the actor — best known for their work on Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, Apex Legends, and Pokémon — prominently featured as Ayesha. Ayesha is a 19-year-old thief and citizen of the Megacity, who had their friends executed at the hands of the nefarious SovKhan, so now their sole purpose is to sabotage the SovKhan wherever possible. The brief trailer can be seen below.

This next entry in the Slave Zero franchise promises to offer a whole new side-scrolling hack-and-slash experience. Slave Zero X will have players stringing together deadly combos and fighting through waves of genetically modified biopunk opponents to the tune of a gnarly synth soundtrack as they struggle through several gameplay modes and a range of future 2.5D dystopian urban landscapes.

Slave Zero X is a title brought back from the Dreamcast era of games and takes place in the same universe as the original Slave Zero that was released on the SEGA console back in 1999. A small synopsis of the new title can be found on the Ziggurat Interactive YouTube Channel, and is as follows:

From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city’s rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 4 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity’s long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy’s own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God. – Ziggurat Interactive, Slave Zero X

While the synopsis also compares the 2.5D action title to “Devil May Cry, Strider, and Guilty Gear” which gives the dystopian title big shoes to fill indeed, but with Anjali Kunapaneni and the previously announced Mara Junot providing vocal work for the still mysterious title the voice cast choices are in good hands. Slave Zero X has a demo up on Steam for those looking to give it a shot before its TBD release date later in the year.