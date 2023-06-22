Sonic Central 2023: New SEGA Showcase Coming Tomorrow

SEGA has announced they plan to hold a Sonic Central 2023 showcase for fans of the blue hedgehog in order to discuss a few upcoming projects and give some sneak peeks.

Following the announcement of Sonic Superstars at a few events over the last couple of weeks, SEGA has announced their plan to hold a Sonic Central 2023 event in order to show off some of the “upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening in 2023.” While they will surely show off more of the newest 2D Sonic title, SEGA also appears to have more up their sleeve for the blue hedgehog and fans of him. The presentation will begin tomorrow, June 23rd, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST.

If you’re wondering where to find all of the new information, the presentation will be live-streamed via the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels, with any major announcements broken down here at CGMagazine. Surely whatever new information SEGA has on Sonic Superstars will be something fans of the classic form of Sonic will have to tune in for, and with anything possible from the other announcements, the Sonic Central 2023 event could get incredibly exciting very quickly!

Recently, SEGA has also announced the Sonic Symphony World Tour—a celebration of over three decades of timeless music from Sonic the Hedgehog—which will be performing in London on September 16th, 2023, and Los Angeles on September 30th, 2023. Additionally, an all-new collaboration with LEGO has introduced several sets of building bricks for the chilli-dog-eating spiny mammal.

On the video game front, besides the newest announcement for Sonic Superstars, SEGA also announced Sonic Origins Plus a couple of months ago, with the release coinciding with the Sonic Central 2023 event tomorrow. Also, we could hear more about some of the updates coming to Sonic Frontiers—the high-speed 3D adventure game. With so many possibilities for collaborations with toy manufacturers, streaming platforms, and more, it’s hard telling what could be shown besides video games, but it should be an exciting event nonetheless!