Sonic Symphony World Tour 2024 Kicks Off This Fall

The Sonic Symphony World Tour is kicking off its 2024 world tour with two performances this coming September.

A symphony of Sonic tunes may be coming to a place near you this year. SEGA recently announced two Sonic Symphony World Tour dates. The tour is scheduled to debut on September 16 at the Barbican Hall in London, England. On September 30, the Sonic Symphony World Tour will be performed in Los Angeles, California at the Dolby Theatre.

These two performances will kick off SEGA’s planned Sonic Symphony World Tour for 2024. The World Tour is a continuation of the standalone Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony and their 2022 Brazil Game Show performances.

The Sonic franchise has an endless amount of genres and influences scattered throughout its tracks. From South Asian-inspired, fast-paced tracks to slower, jazzy moments with stunning vocals, there really is something for everyone. These live concerts will celebrate over three decades of electric EDM, 8-bit, 16-bit, and jazzy trumpet-filled tracks, along with everything in-between, that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is known for.

It’ll be an immersive concert, taking everyone in attendance on an exciting musical journey. Fans will get to relive their favourite Sonic the Hedgehog moments as the music will be synced with gameplay footage. To make it even better, all songs will be performed by a live symphony orchestra and a live rock band.

According to SEGA, select tour dates will feature special guests, but no names have been announced yet, so keep an eye out. For tickets and exclusive pre-sales, visit the official Sonic Symphony website.

Speaking of pre-sales, Sonic Symphony newsletter subscribers can receive exclusive access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. For non-subscribers, tickets will be on sale starting Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. local time. To keep up with Sonic Symphony World Tour dates, make sure to keep an eye on the website as new ones are announced.

Tickets sell for £25 to £105 for the London show and $55 to $120 for the Los Angeles show. Don’t miss out on this chance to experience your favourite Sonic the Hedgehog tracks live this fall, and who knows, maybe the Sonic Symphony will be coming to your backyard in 2024.

If it’s been a while since you’ve dived into Sonic’s world of music, check out this playlist by $ON on Spotify to refresh your memory. This playlist is chock full of the best Sonic the Hedgehog tracks to get your heart racing and ready for the World Tour.