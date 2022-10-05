Spawn Movie Tags Thrilling Writer as Project Moves Closer to Production

Today, Todd McFarlane spilled the beans on who’ll be writing the new Spawn film, along with confirming the Jamie Foxx casting choice.

Although the new Spawn film news was supposed to drop yesterday, creator and artist of the character, Todd McFarlane delayed the news to today, and has since delivered on the hype. In a small video posted to Twitter today from his official verified account, he detailed who’ll be writing the new film, with confirmation that Jamie Foxx is still attached. The tweet can be seen below.

The new Blumhouse helmed film will feature rated-R Joker‘s Scott Silver, Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Malcolm Spellman (also writing the unnamed Captain America 4 film), and up-and-coming writer/producer Matt Mixon have been tagged as writers and co-conspirators on the film. Todd mentions Silver is responsible for “the biggest R-rated movie of all time on board,” which may have given away the Spawn film’s R-rating. The film has been in development since 2017, and this is the first concrete evidence we’ve seen regarding the feature since Jamie Foxx was initially plugged as the lead.

Writer Malcolm Spellman

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Malcolm Spellman said “I grew up in Berkeley, which is a comic book city. Todd McFarlane’s SPAWN character was always one of my favorites — a Black superhero that was no bullshit, he was cool and dealt with modern issues,” with “Myself, Matt Mixon, and Scott Silver are pledged to honoring what Todd started and what SPAWN is at its core, delivering something that’s relevant and edgy and unlike any other superhero movie out there,” regarding the team up of the three writers.

McFarlane finished the video with “next big news we drop, beginning of next year hopefully,” on the potential next update for the anti-hero film. Fans can follow Todd McFarlane’s Official Twitter for upcoming announcements as they appear.