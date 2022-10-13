Spirited Trailer: A Reynolds & Ferrell Spin On A Christmas Carol

Apple TV+ has now thrown their hat into the Holiday movie ring, with Spirited, a film featuring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in A Christmas Carol form.

When October arrives, two things happen: Christmas music in retail locations, and Christmas film announcements. Apple TV+ has now ripped the sheet off to reveal Spirited, a film that is inspired by the MANY A Christmas Carol renditions, starting with Charles Dickens’ original play that saw the ghost of Christmas past hit stages in the 1800s. The trailer can be seen below, with Reynolds and Ferrell—and their signature brands of comedy—tap-dancing in a snow-laden Boston.

Following the viral hit announcement that Hugh Jackman was returning to the Wolverine role, and the Welcome to Wrexham Hulu documentary, Reynolds continues momentum with the new film, and Will Ferrell is no stranger to Apple TV+ exclusive content, with The Shrink Next Door series. Notably, this will be the first time Ferrell and Reynolds have co-starred in a film since 1999’s comedy film, Dick.

Spirited is a different kind of retelling of the classic, as Apple TV+ says “Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.”

With Sean Anders taking the reins as Director/Writer, and music from Oscar Award-winning artist dynamic duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul responsible for La La Land, the movie appears to be in good hands. Spirited launches exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform on November 18.