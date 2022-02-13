The Big Steam Next Fest 2022 Has Been Announced To Start February 21st

Steam Next Fest 2022 will officially kick off in a little over a week, and all the Steam fan goodness expected of the event will make an exciting return.

The upcoming Steam event is a celebration of games, creators, developers, and most importantly, fans with the release of hundreds of demos for gamers of all genres to sit down and give a whirl. Not only will there be developer interviews, but it will also include a dedicated Livestream covering all the exciting developments. Fans can check out the small featured trailer.

The demos provided by the Steam Next Fest give fans a huge opportunity to test-drive games before taking them off the lot permanently. Sales on certain titles allow Steam players to run away with games at a discount that is otherwise unavailable, adding to already weighty backlogs. Notably, for developers, the event allows their titles to get in front of larger audiences for the duration of the event. Steam runs sales throughout the year, but this is the first one of 2022 and a way to get ahead in what aims to be an explosive year in gaming.

The exciting event has a loaded schedule that features some first looks at titles that have been in development. Notably, Valve recently announced a change in their discount policy, shortening the ‘cooldown’ period from 42 days to only 28, allowing more developers to take part in sales earlier using the Steam platform. This change takes place following the Steam Next Fest on March 28th.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

The latest Steam sale is still live now through February 14th with some absolute monster deals that the platform’s fans can really save on. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is on sale for over 50% off, and XCOM 2 can be acquired for just $3.60.

The Steam Next Fest 2022 kicks off on February 21st and runs for a full week until its conclusion on February 28th. Fans can follow the Official Steam Twitter account for more announcements regarding Steam events.