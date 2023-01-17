Leaked Images Suggest Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Will Have A Battle Pass

A leaked image revealed that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will have a battle pass system that is focused on cosmetics.

The next game series from the Batman Arkham developers, Rocksteady has recently had a leaked image from their upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The leak began circulating Twitter and Reddit last night, showing the game’s main menu that confirmed the game will include a battle pass system that appeared to be limited to cosmetic items.

With so many leaks coming out from various game companies of late, such as Rockstar Games and Valve, it can be difficult to sift through confirmed leaks. However, VGC was able to confirm the main menu image was real and verified. It was supposedly taken from a PlayStation test build.

This may have been the first time we heard about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would have a battle pass system, but it was not too shocking as most games these days have one—for example, Halo Infinite or the online multiplayer section for the Call of Duty games.

Fans were also quick to say that they did not think the game would do well as a live-service game. They thought that Rocksteady had done well with their single-player games before. While the debate has been quite heated, it will apparently be a test to see if it can work or if it will drive many fans away.

The image below displays the main menu, along with some other interesting details—ranging from the fact that players will have the option to change the looks of the main cast of characters and parts of the levelling system. Fans were quick to point out that the game will apparently have six different currencies. How hard it will be to grind those currencies or resources has yet to be determined.

Twitter users and Redditors also noted how “Gotham Knights didn’t even have a battle pass.” Aside from the battle pass, other options on the main menu included Looks, Loadout, Talents, Social, Store, Codex and Options. It was interesting to see that the game will also feature a dedicated store, which will most likely be a way to purchase exclusive cosmetic upgrades. Luckily, nothing seemed to point at any performance boosts.

First look at the Suicide Squad game menu. Mentions Battle Pass, Loadout, Missions based structure. #Batman #SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/t3vmHmjQ8k — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) January 17, 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will feature iconic members including Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark as the anti-heroes, on a mission to eliminate the Justice League members brainwashed by Brainiac. The game has high hopes to be a blast with its many other IP iterations becoming successful like the film reboot (ish), The Suicide Squad. The title has faced many delays but will finally be out on May 26, 2023, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will be Rocksteady’s first major release since Batman: Arkham Knight, which was released about eight years ago.