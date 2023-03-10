News

Super Mario Bros. Movie Final Trailers Brings Green Shell Mayhem

| March 10, 2023
Just a month ahead of release, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have released the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, featuring an extended look at the Mario Kart and Rainbow Road segment.

The trailer was shown through Nintendo’s usual Direct presentation, where the Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s cast shared a bit of banter about Mario Day (March 10) and how it should actually be renamed to Bowser Day, according to Jack Black.

The trailer itself opens with Luigi trapped in a dungeon populated by hanging cages filled with Bowser’s enemies. Notably, this scene is the very first time we’ve seen a Luma in the movie, the star-like creatures introduced in Super Mario Galaxy.

Over the minute-and-a-half trailer, we see a variety of locales from the Mario game, but there are a couple of particularly interesting details. In one scene, Donkey Kong powers up with a Fire Flower, something he’s never done before. The last 30 seconds are also dedicated to the Mario Kart segment, where we see Mario decimate an enemy with a green shell and perform some elaborate car-hopping parkour.

After the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that the film’s post-production has officially been completed, meaning it’s all ready to go ahead of its April release.

Miyamoto had another extremely strange surprise to share, as Mario’s boots from the movie have been recreated in real life and will be on display in Nintendo’s New York store starting on March 10. If you’ve ever wanted to see the plumber’s footwear created in painstaking detail, you’re in luck.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in theatres on April 5, and it’s currently expected to be a prominent success at the box office. Tickets are available now.

The screenplay was written by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2), with production by Illumination and Miyamoto serving as a producer.

There’s a seriously star-studded cast behind the film with Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

