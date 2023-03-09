News

Open-World Adventure Tchia Gets Informative YouTube Series

Learn About New Caledonia And The Unique Gameplay Mechanics
| March 9, 2023
Ahead of its launch later in March, Tchia—the open-world adventure title from developer Awaceb—has gotten an informative YouTube series on the inspirations for the game, as well as another detailing gameplay mechanics.

With an upcoming release on March 21st, Tchia has gamers enamoured with its wholesome art style and gameplay mechanics that give a similar feel to titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Windbound, or Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas.

While Tchia comes from a familiar vein, their story is wholly unique, with inspirations coming from the small island nation of New Caledonia, which resides between Australia and Fiji in the Pacific Ocean. As the home for some of the developers, New Caledonia seems to be a really special place, which is the backdrop for one of two of the development teams’ YouTube series detailing this tropical island’s inspirations.

The other is a seven-part series going over the gameplay mechanics on offer in Tchia, with music, tons of traversal abilities, as well as “evasive combat,” which allows the player to take control of objects with a soul-jumping power.

For those who haven’t come across this exciting new title, here is a description of the game from the developers:

Tchia is an open-world sandbox that invites players to jump into the adventure of a lifetime. Players can explore a world inspired by the island nation of New Caledonia – from the depths of its surrounding oceans to the peaks of its mountains – thanks to the game’s unique soul-jumping mechanic. With over 30 animals and hundreds of objects to take control of, players will be able to turn the environment into the ultimate tool in this exciting adventure driven by a tender narrative. 

Awaceb

Tchia will release on March 21, 2023, for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Tchia will also be available on Day 1 on PS+ Extra and Premium. 

