The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Trailer and Release Date Announced

Wit Studio announced the second season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2, which will be coming in time for Spring 2023.

The seven-foot-tall humanoid skull man, Elias Ainsworth will be returning in time for spring 2023. Wit Studio dropped its full breakdown trailer and details for The Ancient Magus’ Bride this Thursday. The new season will feature a few new cast members and characters, alongside some old faces. So far, the first trailer, visual, cast and premiere date have all been unveiled.

Here is the list of the new cast joining The Ancient Magus’ Bride next season:

Minami Tsuda as Lucy Webster

Maki Kawase as Philomena Sergeant

Seiichirō Yamashita as Rian Scrimgeour

Daiki Kobayashi as Zoe Ivy

Reina Ueda as Veronica Rickenbacker

Kōtarō Nishiyama as Isaac Farrar

The story continues following Chise as she navigates through the world and knowledge of magic—all while being betrothed to the Ancient Magus. The second season will also see the return of Ruth, Silky, Alice Swayne and Mikhail Renfred. The series was originally a manga written by Kore Yamazaki of the same name in English (Mahō Tsukai no Yome in Japanese).

This season will be adapting the “Gakuin” (College) arc from the manga, which debuted in its serialized run back in May 2018. The first season began airing in Japan in 2017, where Crunchyroll streamed the series Japanese subbed and Funimation aired it English dubbed. The manga also allowed a prequel OVA series called The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting A Star to be made in the same year the main series began.

The trailer revealed how Chise was coming to terms with her situation and new life. This season is expected to widen the world built from season 1, as Chise receives a special invitation from a ‘mutual aid organization’ dedicated to mages called “the College.” This new opportunity means that Chise will be having new interactions and maybe learning a few new magic tricks.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 will begin airing in Japan on Tokyo MX on April 6, 2023, at 10 PM JST, before airing on BS11—along with Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV exclusively in Japan. However, all other countries will be able to catch the anime show simulcasted on Crunchyroll.

Here is the synopsis for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2:

“Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise’s life will never be the same again.

The man is a “magus,”a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice–and his bride!”