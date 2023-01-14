News

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Trailer and Release Date Announced

The Surreal Skull Mage Man Is Back
| January 14, 2023
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Trailer and Release Date Announced 1

Wit Studio announced the second season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2, which will be coming in time for Spring 2023. 

The seven-foot-tall humanoid skull man, Elias Ainsworth will be returning in time for spring 2023. Wit Studio dropped its full breakdown trailer and details for The Ancient Magus’ Bride this Thursday. The new season will feature a few new cast members and characters, alongside some old faces. So far, the first trailer, visual, cast and premiere date have all been unveiled. 

Here is the list of the new cast joining The Ancient Magus’ Bride next season:

  • Minami Tsuda as Lucy Webster
  • Maki Kawase as Philomena Sergeant 
  • Seiichirō Yamashita as Rian Scrimgeour 
  • Daiki Kobayashi as Zoe Ivy
  • Reina Ueda as Veronica Rickenbacker
  • Kōtarō Nishiyama as Isaac Farrar

The story continues following Chise as she navigates through the world and knowledge of magic—all while being betrothed to the Ancient Magus. The second season will also see the return of Ruth, Silky, Alice Swayne and Mikhail Renfred. The series was originally a manga written by Kore Yamazaki of the same name in English (Mahō Tsukai no Yome in Japanese). 

The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced 564052

This season will be adapting the “Gakuin” (College) arc from the manga, which debuted in its serialized run back in May 2018. The first season began airing in Japan in 2017, where Crunchyroll streamed the series Japanese subbed and Funimation aired it English dubbed. The manga also allowed a prequel OVA series called The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting A Star to be made in the same year the main series began. 

The trailer revealed how Chise was coming to terms with her situation and new life. This season is expected to widen the world built from season 1, as Chise receives a special invitation from a ‘mutual aid organization’ dedicated to mages called “the College.” This new opportunity means that Chise will be having new interactions and maybe learning a few new magic tricks.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 will begin airing in Japan on Tokyo MX on April 6, 2023, at 10 PM JST, before airing on BS11—along with Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV exclusively in Japan. However, all other countries will be able to catch the anime show simulcasted on Crunchyroll

YouTube video

Here is the synopsis for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2:

“Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise’s life will never be the same again.

The man is a “magus,”a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice–and his bride!”

File Under: Anime, Crunchyroll

Latest Stories

most innovative of ces 2023 awards 756565

Most Innovative of CES 2023 Awards

Many companies aim to be the Best of CES, but there is another award that is just as coveted: Most…
editors choice 5 most anticipated rpgs of 2023 689530

Editor’s Choice: Most Anticipated RPGs of 2023

As we roll into a year that's already jam-packed with exciting new games, here are our 5 most anticipated RPGs…
amazon echo studio 2022 review 875951

Amazon Echo Studio (2022) Review

While still lagging behind brands like Sonos or Bose, with the Amazon Echo Studio 2022, Amazon is finally closing the…
amazon echo dot kids 5th gen review 681908

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Review

Amazon’s 5th generation Echo Dot Kids is a capable smart speaker geared for kids, despite some software shortcomings and missed…
wizards of the coast rolls to save face gets a 1 488247

Wizards of the Coast Rolls to Save Face, Gets a 1

Wizards of the Coast finally responded to their leaked plans for Dungeons & Dragons' Open Gaming License, and whiffed their…