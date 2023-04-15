The Faraway Paladin Season 2 Aims For Fall 2023 Release

The second season of The Faraway Paladin was just announced, and it will be coming out in Fall 2023 with a teaser visual, trailer and staff changes.

Devotion to the gods could come at a cost in The Faraway Paladin. The distinctive fantasy anime announced today that season 2 will be returning this fall. It also noted that it will be subtitled “Tetsusabi no Yama no Ou” (“The Lord of the Rust Mountains“). Along with the announcement, they released a teaser visual and trailer—along with details on the changes to the show staff.

The new season will now be co-produced by OLM and SUNRISE BEYOND instead of Children’s Playground Entertainment, and Akira Iwanaga is directing instead of Yuu Nobuta. If the protagonist, William G. Maryblood, sounds a bit different for season 2, it is because the role will now be played by Shouya Chiba (Sigma in Bungo Stray Dogs) instead of Maki Kawase (The Ancient Magus’ Bride).

While this may be jarring for returning viewers, it makes a lot of sense as Will is now two years older at the start of the season and going through that peak time of puberty with a deeper voice…that is my best guess. So far, it seems like the rest of the recurring cast will be the same.

Here is a list of the other staff onboard for The Faraway Paladin: Tetsusabi no Yama no Ou:

• Series composer: Tatsuya Takahashi (returning)

• Character designer: Tatsuya Arai (King’s Raid: Successors of the Will)

• Character designer: Kouji Haneda (also credited on Season 1)

• Art director: Yang Zechen

• Color designer: Haruko Nobori (returning)

• Compositing director: Takeshi Kuchiba (returning)

• Music composer: MONACA’s Ryuuichi Takada (returning)

• Music composer: MONACA’s Keigo Hoashi (returning)

The first season of The Faraway Paladin aired from October 2021 to January 2022 with 12 episodes. It is highly possible the second season will follow suit in its release window. The anime is based on the light novel series written by Kanato Yanagino and illustrated by Kususaga Rin.

For those unacquainted with the plot, it follows a single human child named Will, who is being raised by three undead figures named Blood, Mary and Gus. The three raise the boy up until he begins to question who he really is and why he was born in the city of the dead. As he learns how to become a lone adventurer, he embarks on a quest to become a Paladin while traversing “the mysteries of this faraway dead man’s land.”

He also runs into many other adventurers and travellers who help him understand the gods and goddesses of the world. His companion, Meneldor will be returning alongside others such as the halfling bard, Robina Goodfellow, the travelling salesman, Tonio, and the renowned adventuring warrior, Reystov. In a sense, the show is like the anime version of Dungeons & Dragons. Not to be confused with Critical Role’s The Legends of Vox Machina. The characters and world lore in The Faraway Paladin, though, are just as interesting.