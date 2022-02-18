The Legend of Vox Machina Series Review

With a popular podcast, live stream and Kickstarter, there is no denying, Critical Role is a phenomenon. So it is no surprise that The Legend of Vox Machina was picked up by Prime Video, or that the series carries forward the key elements of what make the web show so popular. This is a show that combines the creative talents and voices of some of the most talented actors working currently. Combining that with a fantastic animation studio, great humour and an overall fun concept, it is no wonder The Legend of Vox Machina is the must-watch nerdy series of 2022.

For anyone not aware, The Legend of Vox Machina takes the characters from Critical Role and fully fleshes out the world and look of everyone fans have grown to know and love. This consists of Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson), the half-elf rogue Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar (Liam O’Brien), the half-elf ranger Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar (Laura Bailey), the barbarian Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham), the bard Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel), the gunslinger Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III (Taliesin Jaffe), and the half-elf druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray), all bringing their characters to life in a new medium.

The show starts out as one would expect, diving head first into the universe, dangers, and sense of humour that will be present throughout. While it is based on Dungeons & Dragons, these are stories and characters that are built by the team at Critical Role. They have adapted and built on the concepts and stories they have used previously to give a new sense of the adventures and struggles these characters face.

The first two episodes are a new story made for the show, but they also act as an introduction to the characters, and what you should expect as a viewer. This is also The Legend of Vox Machina at its most outlandish, with violence, sex, and the overall tone of the show ramped up to give a sense of just how far these stories can go. It is a fun, self-contained two episode arc, and it does wonders to bring new viewers in, while giving age-old fans a chance to see how their favourite voice actors and roles will make the transition to the world of animation.

There is plenty to enjoy even in just these first few episodes, with smart storytelling, good world building, and a mix of comedy and serious moments to make even the most ridiculous characters feel more than the archetype they are playing. It also does a good job at painting the stakes for the series, and even though our protagonists may be able to overcome everything, the people around them may suffer in the process.

These are actors and talent that know the medium. Even though the show may have started as a group of friends getting together to explore D&D, they bring the talent from series and games such as Overwatch, The Last of Us, Avengers, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the table. They bring with that a wealth of industry knowledge and time working on a story

“The Legend of Vox Machina is a truly stunning show.”

This level of skill is apparent as The Legend of Vox Machina moves into the Briarwood arc, a fan favourite story, bringing some villains from that campaign to the series. While few have the time to dive into the back catalogue of 400+ hour long arcs in the series up to this point, for fans that have stuck with Critical Role up to this point, these Easter eggs and callbacks make the series all the more exciting, and fun to see come to life.

With Titmouse at the helm of the series, known for adult favourites such as The Venture Bros. and Black Dynamite, The Legend of Vox Machina is a truly stunning show. The team have managed to build a world of people that you want to get to know, with a polish to the animation that makes the creatures and landscape pop as the mayhem goes on around them. Fantasy as a genre translates well to the world of animation, and with the creative minds behind Critical Role working with a world-class animation team, the results are astounding.

It should go without saying that the voice work on The Legend of Vox Machina is some of the best I have seen in a modern show. As I mentioned, these actors know the industry, and know how to bring their characters to life. It is apparent in every frame on the screen, making even the throw-away characters feel somewhat relatable and fun to watch.

Filled with snarky dialog, crass humour, and brutal violence, The Legend of Vox Machina is a show that pushes the fantasy cartoon genre as far as it can go. The characters are lovable, and the world is filled with wonder. If you have ever wanted to experience Critical Role, but found the stories overwhelming, this 12-episode series is your gateway to countless hours of adventure. I hope we see more of these characters in the years to come.