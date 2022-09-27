The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero Releases New Launch Trailer

Nihon Falcom’s The Legend of Heroes series has recently made its way west with Trails of Cold Steel, and the previous PSP exclusive title, Trails From Zero is finally here.

The wait is finally over for North American fans of The Legend of Heroes series, as after over a decade of being released in the east, Trails From Zero has finally arrived in America today for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The title had previously only been released on the PlayStation Portable platform with no localization, and the new Remaster brings one of the skipped Trails in the Sky sequel to fans westward. The launch trailer can be seen below.

The improved graphics shows Lloyd Bannings and Co. in an enhanced way since the days of the PSP. This begins the Crossbell arc, which is explained on the official site with “However, just below its shining surface, trouble is brewing. Mounting pressure between the Imperial and Republican factions of its government has led to lawmakers from both sides engaging in ugly political battles and wanton corruption.

At the same time, the criminal underworld is running rampant, with clashes between local mafia and foreign crime syndicates becoming more frequent. Its hands tied by corrupt superiors, the Crossbell Police Department is unable to address the rise in crime,” which is where the story’s heroes come in.

Although the title has seen success with its release over 10 years ago, this marks the first time the title has been localized, and the kicker is the sequel title has also been announced, Trails From Azure, for the western market as well to be released in 2023. Another surprise is the impending release of The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails also in 2023, showing the Nihon Falcom newfound dedication on releasing The Legend of Heroes series beyond the Trails of Cold Steel arc to western audiences.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero is available now.