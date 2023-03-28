The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-Themed Nintendo Switch OLED Releases April 28th

Zelda fans are in for a treat as Nintendo announced a new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-Themed Nintendo Switch OLED is set to release on April 28th.

Nintendo has announced the release of a special edition Switch OLED console inspired by the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The limited-edition console is set to hit the shelves on April 28th alongside a range of exclusive and stunning Zelda-themed accessories.

According to Nintendo, the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED features a unique design with intricate detailing that captures the essence of the beloved franchise. The console’s outer shell sports a beautiful gold and black colour scheme, adorned with iconic Hylian symbols and other emblematic elements from the game.

The limited-edition console is set to release just ahead of Tears of the Kingdom’s May 12th The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, allowing stunning console as they wait for the latest entry of the storied series. The bundle also includes a specially design set of Joy-Con controllers with custom Zelda imagery and a unique dock decorated with the game’s distinctive art.

Embark on an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule with this The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model system, launching April 28th. pic.twitter.com/UHst1k6xcA — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) March 28, 2023

To enhance the overall gaming experience, Nintendo has also revealed an exclusive line of Zelda-themed accessories. Among these are a themed Pro Controller featuring gold accents and the game’s logo, as well as a limited edition carrying case to keep your switch with you in Zelda style as you work your way through the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues the franchise’s rich history, taking players on a new adventure through the enchanting world of Hyrule. Players will once again assume the role of Link, exploring expansive landscapes, solving intricate puzzles, and engaging in thrilling combat against various foes in order to save the kingdom.

Demand for the special edition Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED is expected to be high, with pre-orders starting soon at select retailers. Fans eager to get their hands on this limited-edition console should act quickly, as supplies are expected to be limited. Priced at $349.99 ($449.49 CAD), the bundle offers an enticing opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the latest chapter of this legendary gaming saga.