Saints Row’s Sunshine Springs Trailer Unveils a Desert Oasis of Chaos and Fun

Ladies and gentlemen, whether you like it or not, you can take a hard look at the Saints Row Sunshine Springs trailer.

The game’s release wasn’t met with the warmest of welcomes, but there’s more content coming down the pipe that might do a thing or two to ameliorate some of the disinterest that’s been bubbling around the recent title since it first had eyes on it. If you’re a fan of the game, it won’t be too long before you’re able to drive around and cause ridiculous amounts of mayhem with your likely ridiculous-looking main character.

The new area coming to Saints Row is called Sunshine Springs, and it’s coming to the game in May as part of an update that will be free for all existing owners. The location isn’t just more space, mind you. It also contains more places to shop and some silly new bits of gameplay to enjoy. This location will also be the focus of the game’s forthcoming The Heist and the Hazardous expansion, that’s set to expand the game even further. Probably not with superhero powers and Matrix references, but maybe not all games should be Saints Row IV.

The Sunshine Springs trailer for Saints Row, which you can see below, gives us a bite-sized view of the location. It’s an idyllic little town once again set in a desert environment, albeit with a more refined aesthetic than what was seen in the rest of the game. Pedestrians mill about on the street as a waterfall flows against rocky crags in the distance. I wonder what it’ll be like to shoot it with a rocket launcher? There’s only one way to find out, so you’ll need to check out the game’s update once it launches next month.

The Sunshine Springs update for Saints Row could be just the breath of fresh air the game needs to rekindle interest and win over skeptical fans, especially after the lacklustre reviews. With new locations, shops, and gameplay elements, the free update promises to deliver a fresh experience that is both entertaining and visually appealing. As we eagerly await the release of The Heist and the Hazardous expansion, players can take solace in the fact that Sunshine Springs is just around the corner.