Microids Unveils The Smurfs – Dreams With A Teaser

Microids has announced The Smurfs – Dreams, a 3D platformer adventure developed by Ocellus Services for PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Have you ever wondered what the Smurf dream about when they fall asleep? Luckily, you won’t have to wonder anymore. The Smurfs – Dreams is being announced with a reveal trailer, giving a glimpse into their adventure as they dream. As the player explores the universe with dreams and nightmares colliding, it is up to the player to help guide the Smurf through the realms and fight against their arch nemesis, Gargamel!

The main objective of The Smurfs – Dreams is to help awaken everyone from a deep slumber in the Smurf village as Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bush. It is up to you to help the Smurfs restore peace to the village and stop Gargamel before his evil plan can succeed. As the players embark on their adventure to awaken the Smurfs, some of the key features that could be expected are the ability to play solo or co-op with friends, take on challenges in unique dreams, customize your character by collecting magic orbs and boss tokens, and complete sets of levels as you journey through four dreamy worlds.

Microids has previously worked on the Syberia series, an adventure point-and-click game about Kate Walker as she travels to remote locations and time periods to discover her true destiny and published XIII, a classic shooter about the protagonist being on the run as he is a victim of a conspiracy. The developers, Ocellus Services, have helped create many art and developed games for Fortnite, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Star.

In addition to working on The Smurfs – Dreams, Microids announced earlier this year that they were working on another game based on the popular IP called The Smurfs – Village Party, a party game with lots of mini-games to play with friends.

The Smurfs – Dreams will be available in 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC (Via Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Game Store). More details regarding the release date will be released soon.