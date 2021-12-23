Tom Holland Really Does Like Swinging in New Uncharted Trailer

It’s the eve of Christmas Eve and Sony Pictures has gifted us with another look at the Uncharted movie in a brand new trailer.

With now less than two months before the film’s theatrical release, audiences get a look at a younger Sully with god-damn moustache. We also see Tom Holland as a baby face Nathan Drake swing – a job skill he picked up from his Spider-Man trilogy – from chandeliers as he escapes Moncada’s goon squad. We also get a look at helicopters hauling a couple of ruined ships that might be carrying the treasure our heroes are searching for. The trailer features a couple of reused scenes from the first trailer.

The upcoming Uncharted movie has been in development as long as Uncharted games have existed which at this point is a decade and a half of development hell. At that time, under the leadership of Spider-Man franchise producer, Avi Arad, it attached and unattached multiple actors/directors. It seems after so long they are finally putting the movie out which has a lot of connections to the Spider-Man franchise with Tom Holland, Avi Arad and the movie’s director, Ruben Fleischer who previously directed Venom.

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs,” The official movie’s synopsis describes.

“If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Uncharted is set to complete its long journey to the cinema when the movie hits theatres exclusively on February 18th, 2022.