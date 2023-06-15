Twitch Announces New Partner Plus Program Following Issues

Following a ton of backlash, Twitch has announced their new Partner Plus Program, which will allow streamers a way to earn the 70/30 split of the revenue they’ve been asking for.

Today it was announced via Twitch’s blog that they will be introducing a new program for streamers called the Partner Plus Program, which allows streamers something to “build toward as they continue to grow their businesses.” In the post from Twitch’s Chief Monetization Officer, Mike Minton, and Chief Content Officer, Laura Lee, streamers will now have a way to earn a 70% share of net subscription revenue when the qualification criteria are met.

The current details known and criteria necessary to reach this revenue split on Twitch are as follows: “Streamers in the Partner Plus program will receive a 70/30 revenue share on net subscription revenue (revenue from recurring monthly subscriptions and gift subs), for 12 months up to US$100K. To qualify, Partners must maintain a sub count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months. Once that happens, Partners will be automatically enrolled for the next 12 months, even if you dip below the subscription threshold during the 12-month period.”

This announcement comes following a ton of backlash, where the company made the decision to disallow streamers from broadcasting to multiple platforms at once as part of an update to their Terms of Service. Additionally, they announced new rules that would limit how much space logos could take up on a screen and if sponsorships could be permanently displayed on a screen.

While that announcement caused many streamers to voice their concerns, and even some of the biggest on the platform, like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who was perhaps best known for his Fortnite streams, to leave it entirely, this seems like a positive direction for the streaming platform after a lot of negativity.

Considering the revenue split has been 50/50 for years, some of the bigger streamers should see a significant bump in earnings through this new program. Set to launch on October 1st, 2023, the Partner Plus Program is a great change for the platform, following YouTube, which also recently lowered its monetization requirements under the YouTube Partner Program. Hopefully, these websites continue to allow for more money to go into the pockets of the creators who make it all happen!