Ubisoft+ Multi Access Now Available On Xbox Consoles

The list of services available on Xbox continues to grow as Ubisoft+ is now available as a stand-alone service through their Multi Access program.

Ubisoft+ is expanding its platforms offered, with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles now available for use through Ubisoft’s Multi Access program. The Ubisoft+ service offered through Ubisoft Connect on PCs starts at $14.99 per month, but for just $17.99 per month, the Multi Access service allows you to play tons of those same games on the Cloud via Amazon Luna, as well as through Xbox consoles starting today.

In order to get signed up for Ubisoft+ and get started with it on your Xbox console, users must be subscribed to Ubisoft+ Multi Access and connect their account to their Xbox profile, which will instantly allow access to the Ubisoft+ library of games and 10% off any in-game currency.

“Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players,” said Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early. “Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library.”

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, The Division 2, and much more on offer, check out the full list of available games below:

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

While it appears the Xbox version is only offering around 60 titles, versus the PC version of the service, which gets 140 games, this service still seems like a good way for console players to really jump into the service that was initially only available on PC and through the Cloud. There is no news as of now on whether or not the service could come to PlayStation consoles as well.