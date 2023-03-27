Rumor: Ubisoft Leaker Says Ubisoft+ Service Coming To Xbox, Along With First Image Of New Avatar Game

The gaming subscription service Ubisoft+ will allegedly launch on Xbox next month, sources claimed from notable Ubisoft leaker.

Not that next month is too far away, but rumours about Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox have been stirring for a couple of weeks now. While Ubisoft or Microsoft have not confirmed anything, this came at a time when Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game now has leaked screenshots online from data miners.

So far, most of the leaks have come from Ubisoft leaker “ScriptLeakR6” who suggested on Twitter that the service would be coming to Xbox in April 2023. In the last couple of days, data miners have allegedly found images of the Ubisoft+ logo on Microsoft’s Xbox Store backend. They also claimed it was shown on the company’s iconic games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Division 2, and various others.

The subscription service is already on PlayStation through Sony’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Despite the leaks and rumours, it was only time for the service to land on the greener side of gaming eventually. The company’s senior vice president of partnerships, Chris Early, commented on their move to offer players on PlayStation more viable options to enjoy their games:

“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles. This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favourite games, wherever they are.”

As for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, not much has been revealed from the developers since we saw that first-look trailer. The game was supposed to come out around the same time as Avatar: The Way of Water but ultimately was delayed until July 2022. The developers said the game would launch during the beginning of the fiscal year in April 2023. So, many signs could be pointing towards a lot of information going to be dumped from the company shortly. But again, much of this speculation, even the leaked images, look a little too skeptical for now.

