Ubisoft’s Rabbids are Heading to Blockchain Game, The Sandbox

Ubisoft is continuing to stay on the NFT train as the publisher is collaborating with blockchain game, The Sandbox to bring the Rabbids to its Minecraft-esque metaverse.

The Sandbox “is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain”. What that basically boils down to is that the “game” is a blockchain real estate simulator, community members can buy land in this metaverse and trade digital artwork in The Sandbox’s NFT ecosystem. The new initiative will allow “anyone to create their own experiences with the Rabbids franchise in the Open Metaverse”.

“We’re excited to bring the Rabbids to The Sandbox community and to empower players to create their own original experiences incorporating elements of our gaming IP,” senior manager of new business and partnerships at Ubisoft, Guillaume Mammi said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to see how they make the Rabbids‘ world their own. The Sandbox is an obvious new fun playground addition to the long list of Rabbids world invasions, and a great opportunity for Ubisoft to experiment a metaverse experience for its brands.”

This is on-brand of Ubisoft, while other publishers talk about getting into NFTs and blockchain, Ubisoft is one of the only big publishers that’s actually making moves; for better or for worse. Back in December, the publisher announced its NFT platform, Quartz which introduced the company’s version of NFTs, Digits in the PC version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint first.

The move didn’t end up being so successful for the company, as it didn’t sell as well and in response, Ubisoft says gamers just don’t get it; that’s really going to win them over. It’s not just gamers but early on even Ubisoft developers were critical of the company’s move into NFTs. To make matters worse, Ubisoft said they are taking environmental concerns into account when they choose their NFT platform, which is not as eco-friendly as they first promised.

If you’re a fan of the Rabbids but not so much NFTs, well at least you have another Rabbids collaboration to look forward to later this year when Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope heads to the Nintendo Switch later this year.