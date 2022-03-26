What to Watch From Crunchyroll Spring 2022 New Anime Lineup

The list of the best upcoming anime shows has been released on Crunchyroll this week, which showed some great ones returning—and new ones about to blossom.

Spring is here! Crunchyroll has had a major upgrade—with the streaming service recently receiving more love for dubbed and Funimation exclusive anime in the latest merger activity. With Spring activated this past week, Crunchyroll dropped their highly anticipated, new anime shows coming out in April. The most exciting shows people have been waiting for on the streamer included Spy x Family, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-.

Beginning with the fresh, highly awaited shows will be Spy x Family, Shikimori is Not Just a Cutie and The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody. The number one pick from those three, in my opinion, would go to Spy x Family because the manga has already surpassed 15 million copies sold from only seven volumes that have been released.

Crunchyroll—Spy x Family

Spy x Family is about a spy who requires a fake family in order to carry out his mission successfully, but things get interesting when he does not know that his “adopted” daughter is a mind reader and his fake wife is an assassin. This is going to be a great show for those that love a lot of action, comedy and mischievous espionage—animated by Wit Studio (Attack on Titan—Season 1-3) and CloverWorks (My Dress-Up Darling).

As for the returning shows with the most hype on Crunchyroll, I would say Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 would take the cake. The first season had its Japanese-broadcast from January 2019 to June 2019—that gained popularity for its twist on the Isekai (the protagonist is typically transported from the real world to a fantasy world i.e. Re:Zero) genre.

Season 1 followed Naofumi Iwatani, a teenage boy who got transported to another world as a hero but quickly learned his new world was looking to break him mentally, physically and spiritually. I really enjoyed season 1 for seeing the struggle of the hero go from his lowest point to his redemption moments. The show will be co-produced by DR Movie (Masters of the Universe: Revelation) and Kitema Citrus (Made in Abyss).

Crunchyroll—Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

Another exciting anime returning from a year-long break for its fourth season is the historical war drama, Kingdom. This one is great for those who have a passion for big war set pieces—takes place in the Warring States period in China. If none of these shows mentioned above are not for you, and you just want to continue the ongoing series, there will always be One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Shenmue the Animation that will hopefully quench your insatiable anime thirst for springtime.