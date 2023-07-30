What’s Next on Disney+ in Canada for August 2023

Every month, the mighty streaming services refresh their offerings to keep consumers entertained and this August, Disney+ brings the heat.

Disney+ is home to many different licenses and franchises, including Marvel, Pixar and even ESPN. Like other streaming services, Disney+ adds many shows to its lineup for streaming consumers to stay entertained, and during these incredibly hot Summer months, the House of Mouse is giving subscribers many good reasons to stay inside.

This August’s inclusions has one of the biggest Marvel releases of last year, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, allowing users to watch the trilogy of Guardians movies in one neat place. Also, the Season Three premiere of Only Murders in the Building will be added to the service, a series that CGMagazine’s Joe Findlay calls “another creative triumph for Steve Martin, a darker comedy than I expected and a story that will hook you in and leave you wanting to know the conclusion of this whodunnit, much like the podcasts for which the show is based.” Here are all of the additions to the Disney+ service in Canada for August 2023.

What’s Next on Disney+ Canada for August 2023

August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, Six New Episodes)

AUGUST 4

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump

AUGUST 5

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

AUGUST 7

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

AUGUST 8

Only Murders In The Building (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)

AUGUST 9

A Town Without Seasons (S1)

Moving (S1, Seven-Episode Premiere)

AUGUST 11

Jagged Mind

AUGUST 12

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

AUGUST 14

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

AUGUST 15

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

AUGUST 16

Miguel Wants to Fight

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

AUGUST 19

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

AUGUST 21

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

AUGUST 22

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

AUGUST 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

AUGUST 25

The Squad: Home Run (Antigang: La Relève)

Vacation Friends 2

AUGUST 26

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S2, New Episode)

AUGUST 28

Futurama (S11, New Episode)

Synduality Noir (S1, New Episode)

Solar Opposites (S4, New Episodes)

AUGUST 29

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (Two-Episode Premiere)

Only Murders In The Building (S3, New Episode)

AUGUST 30

Star Wars: Ahsoka (S1, New Episode)

Adamas (S1)

Impuros (S4)

FX’s Justified: City Primeval (S1)

Moving (S1, New Episodes)

NCT 127: The Lost Boys (S1, Two-Episode Premiere)

FX’s Reservation Dogs (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)

This August brings many new shows to Disney+, including the series premiere of the long-awaited Star Wars: Ahsoka, and new seasons to existing fan favourites like the new season of Futurama. It’s worth mentioning that Shark Week for 2023 starts on July 23, and Disney+ seeks to continue the celebration a wealth of National Geographic shark-based programming on August 4 and August 18 giving every subscriber an excuse to dive into the deep.

Fans looking for all Disney+ info can visit the official site for more details.