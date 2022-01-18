Xbox Sale featuring Backward Compatiable titles is Live

For those in the mood to look back on Xbox’s past, Microsoft is hosting a backwards-compatible Xbox sale that features discounts on Original Xbox and 360 titles playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices.
The Xbox sale features discounts on more than 100 original Xbox/360 games and will last a week until January 25th. Xbox players can get a deal on titles in franchises like Bioshock, Borderlands, Fable, Gears of War, Ghost Recon, Just Cause, Lost Planet, Max Payne, Prince of Persia, Rayman, Red Dead, Saints Row, Sonic, Timesplitters, Tomb Raider and more. Select titles in the Xbox sale are Xbox One X enhanced, and feature FPS boost titles for Xbox Series X|S owners. It should be noted that some games in the Xbox sale might be only available through the old Xbox 360 marketplace and not the modern Xbox store.
Listed below are just some of the games featured in the Xbox sale.
- Assassin’s Creed III (Xbox 360) – $5.99
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue (Xbox 360) – $9.89
- Asura’s Wrath (Xbox 360) – $3.99
- BioShock (Xbox 360) – $7.99
- BioShock 2 (Xbox 360) – $7.99
- BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den (Xbox 360 Add-on) – $4.99
- BioShock Infinite (Xbox 360) – $8.99
- Borderlands (Xbox 360) – $7.99
- Borderlands 2 (Xbox 360) – $7.99
- Bully: Scholarship Edition (Xbox 360) – $5.99
- Catherine (Xbox 360) – $4.99
- Crazy Taxi (Xbox 360) – $2.49
- Dead Space (Xbox 360) – $5.99
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution (Xbox 360) – $2.24
- Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360) – $9.99 – FPS Boost
- Fable II (Xbox 360) – $9.99
- Fable III (Xbox 360) – $9.99
- Gears of War (Xbox 360) – $8.03 – FPS Boost
- Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360) – $8.03 – FPS Boost
- Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360) – $8.03 – FPS Boost
- Gears of War: Judgment (Xbox 360) – $8.03 – FPS Boost
- Grand Theft Auto IV (Xbox 360) – $6.99
- Injustice: Gods Among Us (Xbox 360) – $4.99
- Jet Set Radio (Xbox 360) – $2.99
- Just Cause (Xbox 360) – $1.49
- Just Cause 2 (Xbox 360) – $2.24
- Max Payne (Original Xbox) – $8.99
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne (Original Xbox) – $8.99
- Max Payne 3 (Xbox 360) – $8.99
- Mega Man 9 (Xbox 360) – $1.99
- Mega Man 10 (Xbox 360) – $1.99
- Persona 4 Arena (Xbox 360) – $4.94
- Prey (Xbox 360) – $3.99
- Prince of Persia (Xbox 360) – $5.99
- Rayman Origins (Xbox 360) – $4.94
- Red Dead Revolver (Xbox 360) – $8.99
- Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360) – $9.89
- Saints Row (Xbox 360) – $1.49
- Saints Row 2 (Xbox 360) – $1.49
- Saints Row: The Third (Xbox 360) – $2.24
- Saints Row IV (Xbox 360) – $5.24
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (Xbox 360) – $1.49
- Sonic Generations (Xbox 360) – $4.99 – FPS Boost
- Spec Ops: The Line (Xbox 360) – $5.99
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (Original Xbox) – $2.49
- TimeSplitters 2 (Original Xbox) – $2.49
- Tomb Raider Underworld (Xbox 360) – $2.99
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary (Xbox 360) – $2.99
- Tomb Raider: Legend (Xbox 360) – $2.99
- XCOM: Enemy Within (Xbox 360) – $7.99
Check out the sales in the Microsoft store for the full list of games on sale.