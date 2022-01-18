Xbox Sale featuring Backward Compatiable titles is Live

For those in the mood to look back on Xbox’s past, Microsoft is hosting a backwards-compatible Xbox sale that features discounts on Original Xbox and 360 titles playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices.

The Xbox sale features discounts on more than 100 original Xbox/360 games and will last a week until January 25th. Xbox players can get a deal on titles in franchises like Bioshock, Borderlands, Fable, Gears of War, Ghost Recon, Just Cause, Lost Planet, Max Payne, Prince of Persia, Rayman, Red Dead, Saints Row, Sonic, Timesplitters, Tomb Raider and more. Select titles in the Xbox sale are Xbox One X enhanced, and feature FPS boost titles for Xbox Series X|S owners. It should be noted that some games in the Xbox sale might be only available through the old Xbox 360 marketplace and not the modern Xbox store.

Source: Xbox

Listed below are just some of the games featured in the Xbox sale.

Check out the sales in the Microsoft store for the full list of games on sale.