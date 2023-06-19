xQc And Amouranth Head To Kick Following $100 Million Deal

Twitch superstar influencers xQc and Amouranth announced their departure on Twitch as they head to the new streaming platform, Kick.

This past weekend saw some major streaming entertainment shifts. The biggest news began with the Quebec-local Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel announcing his new contract with the green streaming platform Kick. The deal apparently was estimated to be a $70 million contract to exclusively stream on Kick for two years with some incentives that could sweeten the deal up to $100 million. Kick’s attraction of content creators also reeled in the now ex-Twitch megastar Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa following xQc’s deal.

xQc’s agreement was first released in a New York Times exclusive last Friday. In addition to the massive money offer, Kick also offered xQc some equity in the company. However, there has not been any confirmation on this part of the contract. As for Amouranth, her contract details remain unknown. Despite recently celebrating her seven years on Twitch, the streamer and creator of erotic content on the platform has decided to jump on the Kick boat with xQc. So far, she has only announced her departure from the purple club through a funny video she tweeted out.

The video showed her acting out about finding out about xQc’s $100 million dollar deal with Kick, and how she wondered, “So the 100 million dollar contracts have started … Can I get one of those?” Most of the video went into some funny references to her packing her things (like her iconic hot tub) to head to Kick.

Kick seems to be a great alternative since they apparently have no restrictions on what content creators can stream on their platform. This may change with time when someone really takes too many liberties with that statement. But it is undoubtedly an excellent move for the fresh company. In a mere two days, two of Twitch’s most notable stars have decided to leave their platform. This is not the first time Twitch lost some talent if you remember when the Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja‘ Blevins moved over to Mixer.

Kick’s other policies, like their 95/5 contract, are way too sweet to refuse. Twitch recently changed their contract offers for streamers up to 70/30. This meant that the company would keep only 30% of the creators’ total revenue instead of their original 50/50 deal. With contracts being thrown out of the green camp, it truly begs the question of how Twitch will respond: will the purple streamer decide to put even more value in its creators finally, or will the green streamer entice more talent to their newer platform?