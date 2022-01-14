Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 378

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, and Jordan sit down for the second attempt at a live podcast—which you can watch on our Twitch, or Youtube channel.

The podcast gang sit down to discuss some of the news they missed last week, starting with Days Gone director Jeff Ross talking about the game’s failure in comparison to Ghost of Tsushima. They also take a look at Konami getting into NFTs (because of course they are), and Square Enix also getting into NFTs (because apparently they missed the point of their most critically acclaimed game).

Afterwards, the gang talks a bit about E3 2022 inevitably being a digital-only event for the second year, which leads to a discussion of Jordan’s recent article about the necessity of E3 as an event—presently, and going forward. Continuing on unnecessary things, the gang discusses the recent discovery that Razer’s Zephyr masks are not (as previously advertised) N95 certified and offer little to no protection—but damn do they look cool.

To bring things down for a minute, the gang also talks about the recent passing of comedian Bob Sagat, then shifts gears hard to talk about the Kirby and the Forgotten Lands and Pokémon Legends Arceus trailers. In the reviews section, Jordan got his hands on a toothbrush, Chris has been playing Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker and Brendan has been watching Archive 81.