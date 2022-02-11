Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 382

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, Dayna and Jordan sit down to talk about the biggest news of the week—the February 9th 2022 Nintendo Direct.

The gang talks about all the big reveals, from Fire Emblem to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, to the massive announcement of No Man’s Sky landing on the Nintendo Switch; and how they feel about them. There is also an extended conversation about microtransactions in games, and gamers’ reaction to them, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be adding 48 courses from previous entries in the franchise as paid DLC.

This conversation goes on for several hours, so the gang has to quickly talk about the Playstation Indie presentation and Chris’ disappointment over a lack of Stray. They also discuss the Hulu revival of Futurama despite John DiMaggio not returning to reprise his role as Bender. The gang talks about whether the show may have run its course.

In reviews: Dayna talks about the ultra-edgy Bel-Air and Lost Ark, Brendan talks about Vox Machina, and Jordan talks about Smiling Friends.

If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to podcast@cgmagonline.com and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!

