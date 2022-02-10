Terrible Warriors: Dear Great Cthulhu, Session Zero

The Terrible Warriors return from their holiday break and are very excited to break open and play the latest game from Darla Burrow, who you may remember used to run their Edmonton Crew in years past!

Dear Great Cthulhu, Please Stop Giving Me Superpowers is all about building a support group and a community while also being given randomly generated powers from ancient beings with unknowable designs.

In this episode we’ll go over the game’s premise and begin the prep work to start creating the world we’ll play in and the Heralds we will play as…

Terrible Warriors is supported by listeners like you, to learn more about how you can help us visit patreon.com/terriblewarriors

Our players are Justin Ecock, Velvet Duke, and Euan

Justin Ecock is our audio editor.

Theme music is by Epic Game Music

Dear Great Cthulhu, Please Stop Giving Me Superpowers! is created by Darla Burrow. Visit her store at basicandbizarre.itch.io and follow her on Twitter @basicnbizarre