Podcasts, Terrible Warriors

Terrible Warriors: Tabletop Tuesdays (Honey Heist, Part 1)

We can bearly contain ourselves
| November 8, 2022
terrible warriors tabletop tuesdays honey heist part 1 812618

For our final entry in the Tabletop Tuesday summer series we had to play the One Page RPG that defines the genre… We grab our human hats and plan our get away for the perfect Honey Heist!

This game was streamed live on the Dungeons and Do-Gooders Twitch channel at twitch.tv/dndggames

Terrible Warriors is supported by listeners like you, to learn more about how you can help us visit patreon.com/terriblewarriors

This episode was also made in partnership with Dungeons and Do-Gooders, at twitch.tv/dndggames

File Under: dungeons & do-gooders, one page RPG, terrible warriors, ttrpg

