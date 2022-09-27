Podcasts, Terrible Warriors

Terrible Warriors: Tabletop Tuesdays (Monsterhearts, Part 1)

The messy lives of secret teenaged monsters
| September 27, 2022
Monsterhearts is one of those games that gets under your skin and our live streamed one-shot was no different. Featuring vampires, witches, and love found from pizza.

This game was streamed live on the Dungeons and Do-Gooders Twitch channel at twitch.tv/dndggames

Terrible Warriors is supported by listeners like you, to learn more about how you can help us visit patreon.com/terriblewarriors

This episode was also made in partnership with Dungeons and Do-Gooders, at twitch.tv/dndggames

Justin Ecock is our audio editor.

Theme music is by Epic Game Music

