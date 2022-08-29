MADiSON (Nintendo Switch) Review

A Serviceable Scare on the Switch
MADiSON
Developer: BLOODIUS Games
Publisher: BLOODIUS Games, Perpetual Europe
Played On: Nintendo Switch
Genre: Survival Horror
ESRB Rating: M (Mature)
MSRP: $45.99
Release Date: 29/07/2022
Review Score:  6.5
MADiSON is a game that piqued my interest when it was first released earlier this year, due mostly to its clearly PT-inspired aesthetic and theme. With its debut on the Nintendo Switch, I figured this was a good opportunity to check the game out in earnest. 

I have both good news and bad news. MADiSON is a genuinely creepy albeit somewhat contrived experience made worse on the Nintendo Switch due to inconsistent framerates, muddy textures, and an overall heavily aliased image. 

Madison (Nintendo Switch) Review

Before delving into the nitty-gritty of BLOODIUS GAMES’ Switch port, for those unfamiliar with the title, MADiSON is a first-person horror narrative game with an emphasis on puzzle solving. Players awaken to find themselves trapped in a dilapidated house surrounded by surreal, and, often grisly, imagery. Players quickly discover that they may be under the influence of a demon witch and must uncover the truth behind their connection with the supernatural and murderous entity that haunts the world of MADiSON.

“The central mechanic in MADiSON that ties everything together is its use of a polaroid camera.”

The central mechanic in MADiSON that ties everything together is its use of a polaroid camera. Polaroid photos tend to be strewn about the environment, hinting when to bust out the camera. Still, if you find yourself stuck, the camera will likely be your solution forward. Oftentimes, you’ll discover roadblocks that require the player to snap a photo which results in a paranormal shift in the environment, allowing passage ahead.  

Madison (Nintendo Switch) Review 1

Outside of puzzles that require the use of the camera, MADiSON features challenges reminiscent of classic survival horror such as Resident Evil, Amnesia, and, of course, Silent Hill. 

If you’ve never played MADiSON, the game’s debut on the Nintendo Switch may leave you wishing for a more consistent experience in terms of performance. Still, suppose you’re a horror fan and don’t have access to any other console or PC. In that case, it is more than serviceable on Nintendo’s hybrid console, especially with a good pair of headphones under dimmed lighting. 

A retail version of the game reviewed was provided by the publisher. You can read more about CGMagazine reivew policies here.

Final Thoughts

Unfortunately, the scariest thing about MADiSON on the Nintendo Switch is its poor performance which mars an otherwise adequate port of a solid horror title.
REVIEW SCORE
6.5
File Under: First-person, Horror, MADiSON, Nintendo Switch

