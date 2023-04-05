AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU Review

In the constantly evolving world of computer hardware, AMD has consistently been a contender striving to raise the bar. With the introduction of their Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, AMD has once again exceeded expectations by bringing a CPU to the market that competes with top-tier chips at a significantly lower cost. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D excels in gaming performance, even against the more expensive Intel i9 13900K. Although it has some limitations, for gamers seeking the best value for their hard-earned money, few chips can compare.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is a highly capable 8-core, 16-thread processor built with the TSMC 6nm process. It offers a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.0 GHz. What sets the 7800X3D CPU apart from most other chips in the Ryzen range—except for the Ryzen 7950X3D—is the inclusion of AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology. This significantly increases the CPU’s cache size to 104 MB (compared to the 144MB seen in the Ryzen 9 7950X3D), resulting in reduced latency and improved gaming performance compared to non-3D variants of the Ryzen family.

Boasting a base TDP of 120W, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is an impressive 68W lower than the 170W of the 7950X. This is ideal for those looking to maximize their processor’s capabilities without increasing power draw. Moreover, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D runs much cooler than most other processors in the Ryzen 7000 family, with a maximum temperature of 89°C instead of 95°C. This means you can achieve fantastic results without investing in a high-end cooler, a welcome feature for many users.

Cores / Threads Base Freg Turbo Freq Memory Support L3 Cache TDP MSRP Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz DDR5-5200 64 MB 170 W $599 Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C/32T 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz DDR5-5200 128 MB 120 W $699 Ryzen 9 7900X 12C / 24T 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz DDR5-5200 64 MB 170 W $449 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C / 24T 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz DDR5-5200 128 MB 120 W $599 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C / 16T 4.2 GHz 5.0 GHz DDR5-5200 96 MB 120W $449 Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8C / 16T 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz DDR4-3200 96 MB 105 W $309

As we observed with the Ryzen 7950X3D CPU, the 3D V-Cache technology is a boon for gamers looking to squeeze every possible frame from their games. It not only delivers better overall performance but also runs cooler than comparable chips and does so at a much lower cost. In some cases, it even surpasses competing chips in performance.

Much like all CPUs in the Ryzen 7000 family, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D features all the goodies we have come to expect from the AM5 platform, including PCIe 5.0, DDR5 with AMD Expo technology, built-in Radeon graphics, along with the 5 nm process size, and has support for auto-overclocking Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) and Curve Optimizer. However, it is worth noting the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU doesn’t allow direct frequency overclocking due to a voltage limitation for one of the chiplets.

The $449 USD Ryzen 7800X3D CPU is a very attractive offering, especially when it has the potential to deliver better results than the $589 MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K. Given the impressive performance of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU in our tests, expectations were high for the Ryzen 7800X3D, particularly with AMD claiming an average of 7% faster gaming performance compared to the Intel flagship.

“It not only delivers better overall performance but also runs cooler than comparable chips and does so at a much lower cost.”

However, as we noted with the Ryzen 7950X3D, there are limitations to what the X3D range of CPUs offers for users. Gaming is where these chips excel, pushing optimal results for those who want their games to look and play their best. While they perform well in these workloads, they are not as proficient in business and creative tasks. While they can handle it, it is not their forte. For users seeking the most from their PC, a CPU like the Ryzen 9 7950X is recommended.

It is important to note that since the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D relies on a combination of software and hardware to achieve its results, there are limitations and potential issues. Ensuring all the latest drivers are installed and that everything is up to date is essential, or performance will suffer. Additionally, the latest Xbox software must be installed on Windows to maximize the CPU’s capabilities, as it needs these features to communicate with the games. While not a major issue, this does mean Linux gamers will not see the same advantages as Windows users.

Much like the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the Ryzen 7 7800X 3D CPU relies on the Xbox Game Bar to perform at its best. This software maintains a list of recognized games and ensures optimal settings are provided for games that support it. The Windows driver interacts with the game mode, allowing the OS thread scheduler to prioritize the appropriate cores based on your activity. This means that the 3D V-cache-enabled chiplet is prioritized for gaming tasks where latency is crucial, while a regular chiplet is utilized when higher frequencies are more desirable.

“With the introduction of their Ryzen 7 7800X3D, AMD has once again exceeded expectations…”

For consistency with our previous tests, we had wanted to use our Ryzen 7000 test bench, first introduced in our Ryzen 7950X review. The system is equipped with an ASRock X670E Taichi motherboard, 32 GB of G.SKILL EXPO DDR5 6000 RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX as our test GPU.

A Gigabyte NVMe M.2 SSD is responsible for storage, while the latest BIOS updates, Windows 11 updates, and required driver updates from either AMD or the hardware manufacturer have been installed. Unfortunately, due to some hardware issues, we had to swap out the ASRock X670E Taichi for a Gigabyte Aorus X670 Master motherboard with the latest BIOS.

But while this all sounds impressive, if the Ryzen 7 7800X3D does not deliver noticeable results compared to other top-end CPUs, it is all moot. Thankfully, AMD does not disappoint. In our test, once we got past the initial issues with the Motherboard, the Ryzen 7 7800X was a very impressive and capable CPU that not only matched the Intel i9-13900K flagship in most gaming tests, it did indeed surpass it in some notable titles.

Before delving into gaming benchmarks, it’s important to examine standard workflow tests and synthetic benchmarks to understand the capabilities of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Notably, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X outperforms its 7800X3D counterpart by about 10 percent in these tests due to its higher frequencies enabled without the 3D V-Cache. The 7800X3D scores 702 for single-core and 7101 for multi-core in Cinebench R20, while the 7700X achieves 776 and 7889, respectively. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D also performs respectably in Handbrake while drawing less power than comparable CPUs.

Cinebench R20 Single Thread Cinebench R20 Multi Thread Handbrake H.264 Ryzen 9 7950X3D 781 13812 96.51fps Ryzen 9 7950X 796 14825 104.2fps Ryzen 7 7800X3D 702 7101 53.57fps Ryzen 7 7700X 776 78 89 57.32fps Core i9 13900K 869 15565 106.31fps Core i5 13600K 761 9259 64.21fps

These results aren’t surprising, as we observed similar outcomes with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. The 3D V-Cache technology excels when used correctly, but due to reduced clock speeds and the fact that these workflows don’t leverage all the features the chip provides, it appears less impressive than gaming benchmarks might suggest.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Intel Core i9-13900K Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 238 236 231.1 Cyberpunk 2077 220.1 218.3 223.7 Hitman III 402.1 394.1 377.8 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 339.8 337.8 304.1 Ashes of Singularity 67.4 65.3 64.8 F1 2021 457.2 406.2 378.7 DOTA 2 339.6 335.6 295.6

We ran the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU against our usual gamut of games, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, F1 2021, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Ashes of the Singularity, and of course, Cyberpunk 2077, all running at 1080P top settings, and the Ryzen managed to impress across the board. As we saw with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D did not disappoint. Games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider sailed past the Intel i9-13900K, and even games that were neck-in-neck such as Cyberpunk 2077, only managed to squeak ahead by a few frames, putting it in spitting distance of the much cheaper Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

“The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D excels in gaming performance, even against the more expensive i9 13900K.”

In the realm of gaming performance, AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a force to be reckoned with. When the 3D V-Cache is tapped into, the 7800X3D truly shines. As expected, the most significant enhancements are seen at 1080p and a bit at 1440P resolutions, where the GPU bottleneck is minimized. Though you may see some improvements at 4K, it’s more likely that games at this resolution will be constrained by the GPU, with the CPU adding little to the mix. Targeted primarily at gamers, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D—much like its bigger brother, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D—has proven to be a winning move by AMD.

With that all said, should you look to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D as your next must-have PC upgrade? That all depends on what your primary use case is for your RIG. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a fantastic offering for gamers, delivering the most bang for the buck you can find, with it trading blows with the much more expensive flagship i9-13900K in gaming. For content creators or people that use their PC as a workhorse, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a bit of a harder sell.

While the 3D V-cache technology is a great addition to the Ryzen range, it has some limitations, and it is not a one size fits all solution to computing. For gaming, when the software allows it, the tech can yield incredible results. Sadly, these don’t always translate well for other workloads, meaning you will find yourself with a solid CPU but one that may lag behind other offerings in the Ryzen 7000 or Intel 13th-gen ranges.

“For gamers, the $469 Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a tremendous value that pushes what is possible on a mid-range CPU.”

For gamers, the $449 Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a tremendous value that pushes what is possible on a mid-range CPU. Paired with a solid GPU like an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, you have yourself a PC ready to take on any game you can throw at it. While it may have its quirks, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a CPU that delivers well beyond what its price may show.