BenQ treVolo U Bluetooth Speaker Review

Ever since the pandemic, an increased number of people have been resorting to using online learning or working from home when the opportunity has been there. However, all too often, the speakers used in our devices can often hinder or make the task much harder due to poor audio quality, which therefore makes learning more difficult. The inability to correctly hear what is being said over speakers can result in misinterpretation or misunderstanding of teachers, management or co-workers.

BenQ hopes to help with their new BenQ treVolo U Bluetooth speaker, specifically aimed at the online-learning and online-call market. After selling its products for just over two decades, BenQ has made an excellent reputation for itself in the consumer electronics and technology market, selling products such as projectors, monitors, speakers and more.

Looking at the BenQ treVolo U speaker, it looks similar to many existing speakers on the market, although it separates itself in a handful of very useful ways. For starters, the striking blue and white colour paint job adds some much-needed flare to the never-ending flood of black and grey speakers on the market. While I would like maybe see additional colours to help the speaker fit into different décors, I found the colours on my unit fit my setup quite nicely.

The BenQ treVolo U also incorporates three different listening modes to enhance your listening experience further. Music mode, hence the name, works best when listening to music or various forms of media consumption not involving video. Video Learning mode is suited for those wanting to watch movies or online lectures. Finally, Live Learning Mode is suited for online video calls/meetings.

In most cases, I typically found myself using both Music Mode and Video Learning Mode, primarily due to my form of employment not requiring video conferencing at this time. That being said, the audio quality at all times was exceptionally clear and sharp, even more so than I had initially expected.

When comparing the sound quality to the speakers on my gaming laptop, I was thoroughly impressed by just how clear music or conversations sounded through this speaker. Movies also played with an added depth, only rivalled by much more expensive surround sound systems. While bass was not extremely deep, the BenQ treVolo U still gave enough of a punch that I felt that added extra immersion to any video I was watching.

All sound quality is further enhanced by a 12-degree elevation angle that BenQ has incorporated into the speaker that helps point the sound more toward the user’s ears or mouth to make the sound quality much clearer. The BenQ treVolo U also has both a tweeter and woofer speaker built in that enhances sound performance.

The built-in microphone and added noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation allowed conversations I was having with others to sound much more true to life compared to microphones built into laptops or many headsets on the market while still allowing me to hear what was going on around me. Callers often reported back that I sounded much more natural over the microphone on the BenQ than even some cell phones I have used over the years.

Topping off some of the many great features of the BenQ treVolo U is a very respectable battery life. BenQ claims you should be able to get around 12 hours of listening time, depending on usage scenarios. I found this to be fairly accurate, and I was regularly able to get at least 11–12 hours just casually listening to music, or about four hours a night for a few nights a week, before requiring a charge. While not the highest-rated battery life on the market, it is certainly acceptable and should easily allow for a full day of online learning or online conferences.

The BenQ treVolo U Bluetooth speaker is an excellent choice for users who need a high-quality speaker for online learning, work and music. The sound quality is exceptional and certainly delivers on its designed purpose. While more colour options would be a great idea, it by no means takes away from the overall experience and enjoyment I got from using the BenQ treVolo U Bluetooth speaker.