Cooler Master MM712 Review

Having some heft is generally suitable for console game accessories, such as controllers. The

opposite is true on the PC side of things, specifically when it comes to gaming mice. Enter the

Cooler Master MM712, a holeless, but equally lightweight-feeling gaming mouse.

Weighing in at an impressive 56 grams, the MM712 is a smaller form factor mouse that feels

effortless to use, minus that love-it-or-hate-it distinctive croc-like chassis associated with

traditional lightweight gaming mice.

Instead, the MM712 features an all-matte black (or white) textured finish, which feels grippy and

similar in the hand to something like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. In terms of shape,

the MM712 is a smaller mouse with a nice bulbous backing, making it comfortable to grip and

rest your hand on while idle.

The tapered design makes the Cooler Master MM712 a comfortable mouse to use despite its

smaller size, and when coupled with its matte finish, feels tactile and grippy in hand, perfect for

long gaming or work sessions. In terms of buttons, the Cooler Master MM712 is fairly standard,

with two recessed but angular buttons on the right side of the device, making up the majority of

extra keys, in addition to optical switches for the left and right clicks. The scroll wheel on the

MM712 also feels typical of a mid-level enthusiast mouse, with perhaps a slight lack of

pronounced feedback in its steps, during use.

On the flip side, the Cooler Master MM712 features a small recessed compartment for its

optional 2.4Ghz USB receiver next to a switch to toggle between Bluetooth, dongle and wired

modes. Additionally, the back of the MM712 mouse features your standard DPI switch, which

also changes the LED colour on the front to indicate the sensitivity selected, with seven profiles

available for the user to play to choose from.

If you’re serious about your online gaming and would instead use a wired connection, the Cooler

Master MM712 ships with a rather nice weaved USB-C cable that feels loose and nimble, like a pair of slack shoelaces, which helps keep things feeling fast and responsive. To increase its

smooth glide further, the MM712 dons PTFE stickers (with additional in the box) of slightly

thicker stock than typical, making for a good and grippy experience on most substrates.

Finally, on the software side of things, the Cooler Master MM712’s app allows adjustments of the

button sensitivity, along with options to change the colour of the front-facing LED found on the

base of the mouse.

For being under $100, the Cooler master MM712 can be considered a budget mouse, but one that ticks off all the right boxes, making it an easy recommendation.