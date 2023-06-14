JBL Quantum 910P Headphones Review

When I reviewed the JBL Quantum 800 headphones, I mentioned how important sound design is in not only video games but most visual media. I feel like most people tend to focus mainly on music and voice acting—important as those two things are—and often overlook the little touches of sound that make a game’s world feel lived in and real. Simple things like the sounds of birds and bugs chirping to dynamic sound positions bring you into a game in a way like no other, and the right pair of headphones can amplify that sensation.

I knew when I got my PS5 that having a solid pair of headphones would be a requirement since Sony made a big deal about the system’s 3D audio capability and how you totally needed their proprietary headphones. But why settle for the rest when you can have the best with JBL’s Quantum 910P headphones—specifically tailored to the PlayStation 5. I’m being a bit facetious of course, but these really are an impressive pair of headphones, not only for the PS5 but other gaming systems as well.

“The JBL Quantum 910P headphones have definitely adopted a “don’t fix what isn’t broken” philosophy and instead improved upon already solid ground.”

In a lot of ways, the Quantum 910P headphones are a suped-up version of the Quantum 800. Everything on offer is a genuine step up from the last pair of headphones JBL graced me with. From a design standpoint, the two are almost identical—albeit with some minor improvements that we’ll get into momentarily. The JBL Quantum 910P headphones have definitely adopted a “don’t fix what isn’t broken” philosophy and instead improved upon already solid ground.

For starters, the whole unit feels a lot more solid than its predecessor, so you never have to worry about accidental drops off a desk or coffee table. Furthermore, the adjustable headframe clicks in a lot more securely, limiting the amount of repositioning I found I had to do with my Quantum 800. Much like its predecessor, the Quantum 910P features comfortable memory foam cushions on the frame and earcups that make it feel like two clouds are sitting upon your ears.

What really stands out with the Quantum 910P, though, is its sleek white frame—designed to match the PS5. This is enhanced by its redesigned RGB lights which now feature the outer ring, JBL logo and a small section at the bottom of the earcups. These LED lights are much more prominent than the ones on the Quantum 800, shining brighter and displaying a much clearer colour range. While the default colour is blue—again to match the PS5—users can adjust the colour and flash pattern of each section using the QuantumENGINE app.

But, of course, what really matters with headphones of this calibre is the sound, and I’m pleased to say the Quantum 910P does not disappoint. I was already pretty satisfied with the audio fidelity of the Quantum 800, but these are on a whole other level. Boasting a dynamic frequency response range of 20 Hz – 40 kHz (Passive) and 20 Hz – 20 kHz (Active), with a sensitivity of 113 dB SPL @1 kHz / 1 mW, these headphones are definitely a cut above.

The audio clarity and dynamic range offer a robust sound experience while playing on the PS5—particularly with any game that utilizes 3D audio. While testing the headphones with God of War: Ragnarok, the bombastic score and bone-crunching combat was clearer and more immersive than ever—especially when being able to audibly hear the position of enemies around you.

Furthermore, with both a Bluetooth 5.2 and 3.5mm audio jack, these headphones are compatible with a whole host of hardware, and the quality adds a lot to listening experiences outside of games. This may sound hyperbolic or overly dramatic, but while listening to Silent Running by the Gorillaz, I closed my eyes and could feel the entire soundscape. It was like the bass, piano, and synth waves were all around me, with 2-D and Adeleye Omotayo vocals perfectly centred in front of me.

What’s more, like its predecessor, the Quantum 910P utilizes JBL’s patented QuantumSPATIAL 360™ technology through the use of its 2.4 GHz wireless dongle that not only connects to the PS5 and PC but is compatible with the Nintendo Switch via a USB-C connection. This provides users not only with spatial sound but also head tracking, and while I appreciate its inclusion, I never found it to be as good as the standard experience.

For starters, much like with the Quantum 800, the spatial sound option can make things sound a bit tinny. I noticed this a lot while testing the feature with Super Mario Odyssey and even The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—while it did offer a more dynamic range of sound, certain things ended up sounding metallic and losing the clarity of the base experience. While it wasn’t completely deal-breaking, it was somewhat noticeable even to a causal audio critic such as myself.

Coming in at a $400 price tag, the JBL Quantum 910P headphones are definitely an investment, but one I can confidently say will be worth it—especially if you really want to get the most out of your PS5. These headphones offer an unparalleled quality of sound that is sure to enhance not only any gaming experience but any audio experience PERIOD.