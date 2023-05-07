May Free Games from Xbox, PlayStation & Nintendo

Each month, the big three on console gaming: Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo deliver FREE offerings, and the May Free Games for 2023 have been revealed.

For the uninitiated, almost every gaming service gives away free games with their online memberships. This criteria doesn’t include “premier” subscription services like Xbox Ultimate Game Pass or NVIDIA GFN, but relatively cheaper services like the essential PlayStation Plus membership or even the Nintendo Switch Online service cost a fraction of premier memberships. The big three have rallied the masses and collectively have a free game offering for 2023.

While the online services listed already include free-to-play titles like Fortnite, these offerings are free pay-to-play games that typically carry a retail price. Nintendo is notably late to the party, having only recently started offering free goodies, and unlike PS Plus and Xbox Gold, Nintendo titles are typically trials of the full game. With all of this in mind, here are the free games for May 2023.

May Free Games 2023- Nintendo, Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer

This offering has been Nintendo-ified from its original state as simply Crypt of the NecroDancer. This title features hits from the Legend of Zelda franchise, and even includes Link and Zelda as playable characters. While the rhythm-based exploration can be difficult to master, any excuse to return to a Hyrule soundtrack is a good one in my book, and with Tears of the Kingdom just around the corner, getting reacquainted with Hyrule a week early is what Nintendo delivers. Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer is available as a free trial until May 7th, so give it a try!

May Free Games 2023 – Xbox Gold

Unlike the Nintendo offerings, Xbox Gold gives its games away for keeps when they become Xbox Games With Gold. This month, Xbox has channelled their force powers to deliver Star Wars Racer as the headline title, with Hoa following shortly after becoming available on May 16. These titles are free to claim when available, so act FAST. Fans unaware of the previous month’s offerings can still claim Peaky Blinders: Mastermind until May 15.

May Free Games 2023 – PlayStation Plus Essential

This month PlayStation offers three free offerings for members of their Essential PS Plus plan, and usually, they announce more further down the line for the more ‘premier’ tiers of their PS Plus subscription. All three titles can be played on either the PS4 or PS5.

That concludes the May Free Games 2023 list. Fans can surely find more offerings monthly when looking at bigger (and more expensive) services, but these FREE titles are as close to zero cost as possible, so fans should snag them when they can before time runs out!