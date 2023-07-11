Moga Xp Ultra Controller Review

I am no stranger to using a gamepad for my PC game playing, but at this point, Xbox has really simplified that process with its simple connect-and-play controller style. So when I was presented with the MOGA XP ultra to test out, it had some significant hurdles to overcome to win me over.

The first thing that took me by surprise and is something I never really considered when using an XBOX controller is its size. The MOGA XP Ultra is modular in design and comes in four different form factors. One is a complete form that includes the grips giving it a full XBOX controller feel with a clip on the back end to hold almost any Android phone. Without the clip, this is the mode I used the most, as it resembled your average controller. Then, there is a detached version, which is basically a mini controller, and finally, the mini version with the clip.

Without the clip, the mini version is a fantastic starter controller for kids. While I found it to be too small to use for more than ten minutes without my hands cramping up. My kids, both four and eight, respectively, found this smaller controller more manageable to use than a regular sized controller. The only downside to this mini version is when you take off the grips, and it also takes the back buttons with it.

If you attach the clip to hold your phone with the mini version, it becomes practically unusable. The weight balance is all off with your phone connected, making it incredibly hard to play anything while trying to play a balancing game simultaneously.

That being said, the fully complete controller, with the grips and back buttons, along with the ability to remap any button, is what makes the MOGA XP Ultra stand out and is a real move forward in terms of making the controller accessible. The weight in the controller is very nice, and the build has this premium feel to the actual materials used to make the controller. With textured grips and well-placed back buttons, not to mention at the touch of a button, you can see your remaining battery level displayed on the controller.

MOGA is touting a pretty impressive battery life in the MOGA XP Ultra, and it holds up. I managed to get roughly 37 hours out of the controller before it died when it was connected to my PC and Google Pixel 7 Pro. They even mentioned that when paired with an Xbox Series S/X, you could see up to 60 hours of battery life, which is just incredible.

One of the issues I faced during my use of the MOGA XP Ultra was that because of its modular design giving us four different ways to use it, was that nothing felt perfect. Specifically, when in the grips, I could feel the base of the controller moves around a bit in its base. That isn’t a great feeling constantly, it never came loose, but it always felt like it was about to. And sometimes, the clip would be in a certain spot that it would constantly turn my phone volume all the way down.

Otherwise, the pairing process was generally easy. With the touch of the pairing button, I was able to connect to my PC, Google Pixel, and Xbox with ease, and except for a few exceptions on PC, it was off to the races immediately. I did have a few controller-supported games that did not recognize the MOGA XP Ultra, Dead By Daylight, Dying Light 2, and Persona 5. But everything else, like Call of Duty, Fortnite, Forza 5, and The Last Of Us Part 1, all worked flawlessly with nothing noticeable in the lag department.

Besides Game Pass on mobile, I also tested the Steam Link App, which worked somehow even better than the Game Pass app, even though it looks slightly outdated. I had even started using the MOGA XP Ultra connected to my Steam Deck, which felt much better than that unit’s sometimes awkward built-in controller.

The ease of use and battery life do a lot of the lifting for the MOGA XP Ultra, but even premium-feeling components can’t help with the fantastic modular design feel cheapened but how loose it feels all put together. While the clip goes the distance in holding a number of different phones when in its miniature version, the weight feels too disproportionate and ends up with the player fighting with the weight more than enjoying the games.