Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Review

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar is the latest addition to Razer’s revamped Leviathan soundbar lineup. With its innovative camera-assisted head-tracking technology, this soundbar aims to deliver an immersive audio experience that outshines its competitors. Let’s dive in and explore what the Leviathan V2 Pro has to offer and whether it’s worth the extra investment over its siblings.

There is a lot to be excited about with the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, boasting some truly exciting features. When we first looked at the soundbar at CES, I was shocked by how well the head tracking worked, even in a dimly lit, crowded hotel room. Now, with the product in our hands at the CGMagazine offices, I can actually dive in and see just how revolutionary the soundbar truly is.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Design

In true CGMagazine fashion, let’s dive into the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, the latest addition to the Leviathan series. Opening the massive box containing the unit and all its accessories, it is immediately noticeable just how big the soundbar truly is. The While it may not be the biggest computer soundbar we have tested, It will be a snug fit under most monitors and will take a fair amount of desk space to get the full audio, immersive experience. With the wrapping removed, the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is a boxy, robust, and unapologetic ‘gamer’ styled soundbar that shares a design DNA with its predecessors.

Sitting at the top of the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro are the control buttons—a power button, volume dial, and four circular buttons for EQ, 3D audio profile, input, and chroma functions. The camera and sensors, flanked by LED lines, serve as indicators for camera processing, audio adjustments, and setting selections. However, on-screen notifications are a more user-friendly way to access this information. Beyond that, the controls for the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro are relatively minimal, with most of the fine-tuning and setting being handled by the Razer Synapse 3 software, which is where you can find all the RGB Chroma adjustments also.

Oh, did I forget to mention support for Razer Chroma? The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro features full RGB customization, giving you plenty of ways to make the seemingly simple black soundbar come to life while gaming. With 30 lighting zones and dynamic in-game lighting effects, the Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar adds a visual dimension to your gaming sessions that not only look impressive but also enhance immersion. All the settings are available in the Synapse software, and honestly, I enjoyed the subtle way it adds light without making it feel too outlandish while on. Thankfully, if you hate RGB lights, this can be adjusted or turned off to make it as colourful or subdued as you wish.

If I had any major complaint, it would be with the button placement—on top and slightly set back— making interaction a tad difficult depending on your monitor’s height and position. Let’s face it, few people have the luxury of massive gaming setups, which is one of the major reasons soundbars are so exciting.

With how the buttons are placed, people that have it sitting under their monitor may quickly find things a bit tight. Now don’t get me wrong, this is a minor nitpick, but for people that don’t have the luxury of space, it can make the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro frustrating to adjust, even if most of the settings are also in software.



Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Connectivity

Razer has opted for a streamlined approach to connectivity options on the Leviathan V2 series, focusing on compatibility with gaming PCs and laptops. The V2 Pro comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C out, and an audio jack, providing users with a simplified yet versatile set of connection choices.

Bluetooth 5.0 allows for easy wireless pairing with compatible devices, offering a convenient and clutter-free connection option. The USB-C out supports modern devices and ensures fast data transfer and power delivery. Additionally, the audio jack provides a reliable and trusty analog connection, allowing users to connect their devices using a more traditional wired method.

While the simplified connectivity options make the V2 Pro primarily suitable for gaming PCs and laptops, it’s worth noting that this may limit its compatibility with gaming consoles and other entertainment systems. Users seeking a soundbar solution for their consoles may need to consider other options or explore additional adapters and workarounds to accommodate their needs.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Audio Performance

The Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar boasts exceptional ‘Razer-grade’ audio quality, making it an excellent choice for gaming and media enthusiasts. With customizable EQ settings and a range of 3D audio profiles, users can tailor their listening experience to suit their preferences. The soundbar’s Virtual Headset mode and Virtual Speakers profile delivers impressive audio capabilities that can compete with some of the best gaming headsets available.

However, despite its strengths, the Leviathan V2 Pro has some notable drawbacks. One issue we faced while testing was a random unwelcome crackling or processing noise that interfered with the listening experience. It is not all the time, but it did happen on occasion while testing both in games and just throwing on some audio. The sad thing is, I really like how the Leviathan V2 Pro sounds, so dealing with issues like this just takes away from an otherwise good audio experience. Thankfully, these issues were rare, and it has not shown up in the last few days while testing, but they are something to take note of, especially at the price.

Soundscape-wise, the Leviathan V2 Pro is a powerful and clear sound that is amplified by the subwoofer’s prowess. Even with this bass-centric sound, it manages to avoid the pitfall of excessive bass intensity giving an overall clear but impactful audio experience tailor-made for gaming. As the subwoofer radiates low-frequency tremors from its underbelly, it injects an exhilarating shot of adrenaline into high-octane shooter gaming sessions, such as those in Fortnite or the dark fantasy hellscape of Diablo IV.



Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Head Tracking Feature

When I first heard of the Leviathan V2 Pro, it was the head tracking that really made things sound exciting. The feature pushes the soundbar to a league of its own, offering a unique and innovative approach to audio adaptation. However, its implementation has faced a few issues while testing. Testing in a range of environments and with a range of people in the room, there have been inconsistencies that, while still incredibly exciting, do make it seem a bit hit-and-miss, depending on your use case.

One issue with the head tracking feature is the noticeable delay in audio adjustments based on head movements. The soundbar takes a few seconds to process and adapt the audio output, which can be distracting during gameplay or while consuming other forms of media. This lag may cause users to feel disconnected from the immersive experience the soundbar aims to provide. When it works, it is shocking how immersive it can feel, but as you move your head or even just look away to grab something, it can lose track, resulting in a loss of immersion and overall quality.

Additionally, the head tracking feature can be finicky in terms of its functionality. It requires a clear line-of-sight to work correctly (as noted above), which may necessitate careful placement of the soundbar and consideration of potential obstructions. Desk clutter or people moving around the room can interfere with the feature, causing unwanted audio changes that may disrupt the user’s experience. We also found, while testing, that if you have other people around you or behind you while playing, the Leviathan V2 Pro can lose track of who it is following, again resulting in the loss of that sweet, sweet immersion.

Thankfully, these issues are minor, and for around 80 percent of our testing, the Leviathan V2 Pro works flawlessly. The feature helps make the single soundbar feel like it is filling the room with sound, and the sound is fantastic thanks to the five 2-inch full-range beamforming speakers working to bring that virtual sound experience.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Bass and Volume Performance

One significant improvement the Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar has over its predecessor is its enhanced bass management capabilities. The Leviathan V2 Pro allows for better control and balance of bass levels, resulting in a more satisfying and immersive audio experience. This is particularly important for gaming and watching media, where powerful and precise bass can enhance overall enjoyment and immersion.

In addition to the improved bass performance, the Leviathan V2 Pro also boasts a substantial overall volume output. This means that users can easily fill their gaming or entertainment spaces with rich, dynamic sound without having to push the soundbar to its limits. The combination of well-balanced bass and powerful volume capabilities ensures that the V2 Pro can deliver an impressive audio experience across various media types, from intense gaming sessions to movie nights or music listening.

I have mentioned it above, but gaming on the Leviathan V2 Pro is fantastic. Diving into a gaming session is a truly engrossing experience, with the game surrounding you with audio in a similar way to how good headphones feel. From the colourful battlefield of Fortnite to games like Doom Eternal or Diablo IV, the Leviathan V2 Pro manages a range of audio and does so clearly and impactfully. I did find the audio a bit bass-heavy at times, but it should be ideal for gaming, with even action movies and standard Netflix viewing feeling fantastic on the soundbar.



Is the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro Soundbar Worth The Price?

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar offers several innovative features and boasts impressive audio quality when it performs at its best. However, its flaws and inconsistencies do take away from the overall experience, even if these moments are random and infrequent. The head tracking feature, while intriguing, may feel gimmicky and distracting in practice.

If Razer can address these issues and refine the head tracking technology, the V2 Pro could become a strong contender as one of the best gaming soundbars on the market. For now, the Leviathan V2 Pro is a fantastic audio accessory that, while imperfect and pricy, is a marvel to experience.