ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Keyboard Review

Turtle Beach’s brand of PC peripherals, ROCCAT is back at it again with a new keyboard with gamers in mind, but is low-key also a writer’s dream. The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard is a keyboard that can storm any castle, but also storm any page a writer dips their ink into. The beautiful thing about the Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard, is it is a smaller size, allowing for larger mouse flexibility.

The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard comes in two stylish colours, Black and the new Arctic White for those seeking a different customization option, or who own other ROCCAT peripherals in the signature Arctic White who want to match their setups. Although the keyboard is white, it didn’t get dirty from my time with it, which is sorcery. This keyboard is absolutely stunning to look at, and the RGB visual light show that constantly plays from the keys is nothing to scoff at either. Just a truly stellar design.

The finger-indent laden keycaps that populate the base of the keyboard are a delight to press, and they make a sound that is exceptionally satisfying with each key click; the newer age typewriter sound is a heartening sound effect. The space key also makes a different sound, as if to congratulate the user for finishing a word. With such solid construction, I expected the keys to fatigue my hands easily, but the Vulcan’s keys are surprisingly light and efficient for fast reaction time, it’s fun to type and play without worrying about stamina loss.

This light and reactive construction must be due to the Titan Switch Optical, which is tested to 100 million keystrokes to ensure a long keyboard life. There are two ROCCAT switch variants, the Linear 1.4 mm actuation and the Tactile 1.8 mm actuation for a difference in switch compression. This keyboard has the Linear, as denoted by the red switch colour. The reaction from key press to screen function is a marvel.

The keyboard saved some space for a nifty volume knob in the upper right-hand corner to adjust a game’s volume without having to back out of a full screen session. This can be a godsend for those receiving a phone call, or those being summoned to perform a household chore. The small button to the left can be used to mute and unmute the sound entirely.

The ROCCAT Swarm software suite lets the user customize the keyboard. Easy-shift keys can be utilized in games, and further keyboard functions can be adjusted. Not only that, but individual accounts can also be made on the same device for separate users. I played around with these functions a bit, and the shortcuts can be used for lightning-fast gaming functionality. The ability to remap the key functions is just another reason why this is an ideal gaming keyboard. The swarm suite also allows the user to adjust colours on the RGB of the Vulcan TKL Pro to fit unique preferences.

The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro keyboard is a stunning device that is not only great to look at but provides customization for the user that can fit individual needs. The Swarm suite allows for advanced functionality for gamers looking to up their K/D ratio. Without even utilizing the Swarm suite functionality, the light touch of the keys allows writers to march through daily activities with ease, and the satisfying clicks of the key presses never get old.