ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme Motherboard Review

While many would find your typical $400 motherboard all they need for a new build, there are a few that demand only the best, and for them, I can see few that compare to the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard. This $1000 board has all the features you could want and stands as the most feature-rich X670E board on the market. With everything from DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 to an integrated 40Gbps USB4, you have a board ready to take on anything you can throw at it.

Let’s deal with the elephant in the room: not everyone needs a motherboard this well-positioned. There are plenty of $400 enthusiast boards that will do most of what you need. The ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard is the pinnacle of the X670 series and has everything you could want in a motherboard and then some.

ASUS has gone all out with the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard, with it boasting dual AMD X670E chipsets on the board to keep the heat down while keeping the connectivity up. The socket is paired with four DDR5 memory slots that can hold up to 128GB. It is also made to be overclocked and supports memory speeds up to 6400MHz+ EXPO, and it feels built to take anything you can throw at it.

In a sea of X670E motherboards, the ASUS ROG Crosshair Extreme is a shining beacon of cutting-edge features. This formidable board boasts numerous full-length PCIe slots, perfect for housing your GPUs and other AICs. Its comprehensive range of Gen5-supported m.2 memory will keep your system running at lightning-fast speeds.

The board also offers an impressive array of USB connectivity options, with a staggering 22 ports at your disposal, including two that support USB4/Thunderbolt 4. And when it comes to networking, the ROG Crosshair Extreme truly excels, thanks to the inclusion of Marvell AQC113 for 10Gbe and Intel i225 for 2.5Gbe.

Looking at the design of the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard, it is immediately apparent that this is a board made to be shown off. This engineering marvel is an RGB enthusiast’s dream, featuring an impressive anime matrix LED display that cycles through a series of animations and text, leaving onlookers breathless.

What’s more, the Livedash OLED display provides clear and concise information about the health of your PC, including important system metrics such as CPU frequency and temperature. Personalization is key, and the default GIF can be easily replaced with a custom image or animation to make it truly your own.

Beyond the fancy displays, the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme just looks fantastic, giving a robust and impressive feel to any new PC build. The I/O panel now features large crosshair branding that covers part of the VRM heat sink. Moving on to the power socket and four memory slots, board armour hides the M.2 slots that will keep your SSDs running cool even when pushed to their limits.

If that were not all, the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme also features Aura Sync lighting that gives an extra pop of colour, with it all working great together to deliver a feast for the eyes, especially when paired with a good AIO cooler.

Looking to the bottom of the board and you will be greeted with a range of overclocking controls. The BCLK buttons, alt-mode switches, and slow-mode controls lie in wait, ready for the most daring of overclockers to take the plunge. At the opposite end, you’ll find not one but two USB headers, a Gen2x2 header, and an arsenal of additional overclocking switches.

Look in the corner, and you’ll find the board’s heat sink, which cleverly hides all the SATA ports, a fan header, and two USB 3.2 headers. Venture further up the side, and you’ll find the 6-pin and 24-pin power connectors, expertly tucked away next to the fan headers and customizable RGB lighting.

The board also features a 20+2 phase power configuration with Digital VRM and dual 8-contact EPS input, so even with the incredibly powerful 7950X CPU, you should never run into any issues that could keep your system from running at its best.

Once everything is built and you enter the BIOS for the first time, you will find a well-designed BIOS that has everything you need to get the most out of your new AM5 system. The main menu gives you an overview of the CPU, memory and BIOS version. The real magic happens in Extreme Tweaker, where users can configure memory and overclocking settings. The advanced menu allows for the configuration of system devices, including SATA and NVMe storage.

As this is an ASUS board, your software suite of choice will be Armoury Create. As I have mentioned in the past, I have issues with the software package, but it gives easy access to many of the many important features of the board, including setting fan profiles, overclocking settings, and a range of other apps to ensure your PC at peak performance. It also gives easy access to drivers, and with so many different components on offer with the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme, that easy setup can be a godsend when you are trying to get things up and running.

From a price point of view, the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard is made for people that demand the best, and that is reflected in its eye-watering $999.99 sticker price. For that price, ASUS has packed the board with everything a gamer or a creator could need from a PC, delivering cutting-edge features, the latest technology, and a robust build that is made with the overclocking enthusiast in mind.

This is a board that is built to show the flagship level of the X670E range can offer and act as a technical showcase for what ASUS is capable of. While it has some features that we can only hope to see on a board sub $400, many of the important improvements eventually trickle down to the full range, making the entire lineup stronger as time goes on. While this is not a motherboard for the average buyer, it is an aspirational product that serves as a showcase for what is possible on AM5 and does so incredibly well.

The ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard is the quintessence of ASUS’ engineering prowess, showcasing its unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of what this chipset can do. Sure, not everyone requires such an abundance of technology, but ASUS isn’t aiming to create a run-of-the-mill motherboard. Rather, they’re pushing boundaries and setting new standards. Make no mistake — the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard is reserved for those who demand nothing but the very best.