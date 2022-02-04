Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset Review

Over the years of online gaming, I have used my fair share of headsets. Wired, Bluetooth, USB, you name it. Some have done the job serviceably, and others, not so. What I haven’t come across, is one that comes so close to completely removing ambient noise from my ears when in use. Until now, with the Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset.

I want to mention the appearance of the Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset first. It has a matte black finish with purple wires on either side that go into the ear caps. It’s gorgeous, to be honest. There is purple stitching on the ear cushions, as well as the fabric inside the ear caps too. Even though I never see these aesthetic qualities when I am using the headset, I love that they are there.

Aside from style, this headset has plenty to offer. The Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset is one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve ever worn. The ear cushions are very thick and padded, so you can wear the headset for hours on end and never feel like it’s hurting your head. There is padding on the band that goes on top of your head, so the headset never digs in. It might mess with your hairstyle, if that matters, but every other headset I’ve worn did the same thing, so it’s kind of a moot point.

Next, I want to talk about functionality. This is one of the least complicated headsets I’ve used. Most headsets of its kind feature a scroll wheel along the button of an ear cap to adjust volume. Not the case with the Victrix Gambit. There is a dial on the right ear cap that you can easily find and adjust the volume to your liking. It’s far more ergonomically correct, and easier to find.

Staying with functionality, the Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset can also be used as a wired headset. In the box is a cable that plugs directly into your controller and has mic and volume controls on it. It doesn’t save any battery power this way, but still provides a wired connection to the controller if that’s your thing or are using it in tournaments where communication is vitally important.

The Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset lasts around 16 hours during normal use. I was able to use it for several multi-hour gaming sessions and didn’t have to worry about running out of battery. I plugged it in to charge overnight and that meant I never had to concern myself with if it was charged or not.

I tested the PS5 version of the headset, so I was treated to the ability to use 3D audio with the Victrix Gambit. It was as simple as going into the settings on the console and enabling 3D audio. The console had me quickly adjust the setting to my liking, and I was off to the races. I will note that the PS5 version of the Gambit was able to work with the Xbox Series X through the controller’s plug in too, just without the 3D sound.

Generally, in games where you need to know where your enemy is, you would hear their footsteps, and you’d have to make a guess about if they’re on the same floor as you, or above or below. With the 3D audio enabled, I was now able to determine if the person I was looking for was above me or below me based on where the sound was coming from. It was an experience like no other I’d ever had in gaming. It wasn’t an invasively loud experience, but I could tell there was a difference between that and what I was used to hearing.

The microphone arm on the Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset is stellar. It features a bi-directional and noise-cancelling microphone that was, according to Victrix, originally created for use with a Cobra attack helicopter. Unfortunately, I don’t have one of those lying around, so I had to settle for the ambient sounds of my living-room. Usually, my partner and I play Fortnite together along with a friend. I often have to mute my mic because she can hear herself coming from my mic as well. Not the case here. For the first time in our gaming experiences together, I could have my mic on and not be heard multiple times! A win in my books right there.

I mentioned the ear cushions being very thick earlier on, and this is important in another way, other than comfort. Because of that, the Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset has incredible noise-cancelling functionality. The ear caps are covered in a plush, vegan leather that almost completely removes ambient noise in the room. There were multiple times that I was wearing the headset and was being spoken to in the room and could not hear a single thing that was being said to me. Good for gaming, not so good for conversation outside the game.

There is one small thing that I noticed when using the Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset, and it has to do with the ear cushions. When I took the headset off after a decent gaming session, I noticed that the area surrounding my ears where the headset would sit were a little…damp. It seems that the cushion is so plush that it allowed very little air in, and things got a little sweaty. The ear cushions completely enveloped my ears, so I guess that’s to be expected. Not a big issue for me, just something I noticed.

All in all, the Victrix Gambit Wireless headset is fantastic. It did everything I want a headset to do, and it isn’t ridiculously expensive. For a headset of this quality, I would have expected to pay close to $200, but this isn’t the case, coming in at a very affordable $129. The price, along with the features it offers, make the Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset a hard option to look past.