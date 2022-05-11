yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum & Mop Review

Vacuuming sucks. You know it. I know it. Even my kids know it. Thankfully, the yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop makes it a little more bearable. Though the brand isn’t the first one that comes to mind when you think about a smart vacuum, after testing it out, it absolutely will be.

Setting up the yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop was surprisingly easy. The device has a handy QR code under the hood, and once you download the yeedi app, scan the code, and it will walk you through all the steps to get started, including setting it up with your smart assistants like Alexa or Google Home. You’ll also be prompted to name your yeedi Vac Max (my mom chose Benson) and let it start getting to know your home.

Once the yeedi Vac Max gets a good look around (which took about an hour and a half the first time), you are able to set up zones. This will let you choose what the vacuum cleans, whether it be the whole house, or just one specific area. In the app, you can label each room, and also label no-go zones, like anywhere near stairs, or perhaps where your children leave all their toys lying around.

This is especially important for the mop feature of the yeedi Vac Max, because you won’t want the mop running around on your carpets. The mapping feature is, thankfully, surprisingly accurate. If your line is just slightly away from the wall, the vacuum will stop dead and go around.

The apartment used for testing isn’t huge, but it does have three bedrooms, living room, kitchen, two bathrooms and a long hallway. The yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop could complete the space in under three hours but would need a charge while doing the job. I realize that sounds like a long time—my iRobot only takes an hour to complete my slightly smaller apartment—but this thing is thorough.

I was genuinely shocked, and a little grossed out, the first time the yeedi Vac Max did a quick run around my apartment. Considering I vacuum regularly, it was very surprising how much the device picked up, and then again the next day…and the next day. The yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop sucks up dirt like no other robot vacuum I’ve seen before. Most seem to be “carpet sweepers” but this thing features 3000Pa suction power and a 4-stage cleaning system, picking up crumbs and pet hair with no issues.

My house is a mix between carpet and tile flooring, and the yeedi Vac Max never had any issues switching between them and cleaned them both equally well. The mop was a little trickier to figure out though, since adding water to the mix is a bit alarming. Luckily, the box comes with easy-to-follow instructions on how to switch out the pads and fill the little guy’s tank. Though this device won’t replace a really good floor scrub, it’s a heck of a lot easier than the Swiffer WetJet, and it will get you through in between deep cleans—just make sure you set up your boundaries correctly, or you will have wet carpets.

What I can’t stress enough about the yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop is how easy it is to use. My mother does NOT enjoy learning about new technology, and when setting this up, she was really happy to find that it wasn’t completely overcomplicated—yes, my mom got to keep Benson. Since moving him into her home, which was easy because the base is so compact, she hasn’t had to call for help once. It was very much a set and forget schedule, and she can even track what the device is doing while she’s away at work. It’s a very small learning curve compared to other brands.

Where it does lack though is affordability. The yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop will run you $369. I know this doesn’t seem completely out there when you browse through the other robots online, some can be upwards of $800 between Shark and iRobot. Those more expensive models, however, usually come with some sort of emptying system that would warrant the extra money.

The yeedi Vac Max requires you to empty it yourself, but still wants to push the price limits because it’s a mop and a vacuum. Before you head out and spend the near $400, make sure you have a need for both modes, otherwise you could save yourself some money by purchasing one or the other. For both a mop and an excellent vacuum, however, the yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop is well worth its price tag.

Robot vacuums have come a long way, all the way into robot lawn mowers. In the past, these devices just barely swept up surface crumbs, but the yeedi Vac Max proved that deep cleaning can absolutely come from a robot vacuum. Though the price can be intimidating, I can say with full confidence that you won’t regret your yeedi Vac Max purchase.