Bravely Default 2 (Switch) Review

If something seems familiar about Bravely Default 2, it’s not a mistake. Bravely Default was a gem of the 3DS’ library, along with its initial follow-up, Bravely Second. The series began life as a sequel to Final Fantasy: The 4 Warriors of Light on DS, before being given a fresh title of its own. As a result of this convoluted lineage, this new sequel for Switch feels more like classic Final Fantasy than most things Square Enix have made in the last decade.

Those acquainted with either series will be comfortable with the premise of Bravely Default 2: four heroes embark on a quest to reclaim four crystals representing the elements, stopping natural disasters and the end of the world in the process. It’s a standard concept at this point, and accessible to newcomers, but Square’s Team Asano and director Shunsuke Iwami have used it as a launchpad to reach some interesting new heights.

Our four heroes in this outing are Seth, a shipwrecked sailor; Gloria, a princess without a kingdom; Elvis, a travelling scholar; and Adelle, his hired bodyguard. Gloria is on a quest to recover the four crystals, heirlooms of her destroyed homeland, and the others throw their lot in with her, becoming Heroes of Light with the crystals’ blessing. The party has instant, easy chemistry, though they aren’t as bombastic as some of their predecessors from the 3DS installments, like Ringabel and Edea “Mrgrgr” Lee.