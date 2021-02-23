Elementor Header #230915

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite (VR) Review

A new VR option with hefty tech baggage

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite (VR) Review 13
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Score: 7 / 10
My favourite aspect of VR is seeing how every headset improved itself. Every new iteration would use less hardware to bring VR users closer to a futuristic gaming experience. But the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite feels like a headset of yesterday and holds back plenty for a high-end product. Its incredibly high $1400 price is clearly geared towards enthusiasts going into the 2020’s. But even for the most experienced VR user, it’s tricky to recommend the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite. Bigger flaws come from HTC sticking way too closely to its first form in 2016 and starts to hinder gameplay. The Elite takes a huge step up in pricing, but a steps back on what it should offer out of the box.

By not changing much, the Elite ironically keeps all of its problems. From an outdated tracking system to the oversized wands which feel less interactive in comparison to other controllers in the 2020’s. A number of complicated setup glitches and maintenance also make the headset a pain to keep in the long run. Much of its wasted potential comes from HTC’s decision to stay the same. Apart from its high-resolution display, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite lacks inside-out tracking or proper controller haptics (something universally important in grabbing VR objects or finger-based actions). Its upgraded sensors can still lose hands and throw players off their original positions frequently inside. But this is just the tip of the fake iceberg for users once they jump into their first game.

HTC still deserves credit for pushing the VR medium forward with Oculus since 2016, offering users a premium alternative to access a growing list of experiences. Like the Rift, the HTC Vive would ride the same wave of troubles in its first release. From a clunky form factor to problematic sensors and the infamous PC barrier, HTC’s first attempt into VR was a great opportunity to highlight the technology’s problems. At the time, users were still able to enjoy a PCVR experience complete with SteamVR integration and room scale immersion. Years later, most companies would still take notes from HTC. But the company has since been outpaced by competitors. Inside-out tracking would eliminate sensors and give users little to no setup. Smaller controllers would add haptic sensors to track fingers and deepen immersion. Of course, VR’s biggest evolution came from cutting the wires completely through technologies like the Quest. Its PCVR experience would be reduced to a single USB-C cable to any gaming computer (and that’s a great thing). In 2021, VR should be at its most advanced, comfortable and accessible form to date.

  • HTC Vive Cosmos Elite (VR) Review 15
  • HTC Vive Cosmos Elite (VR) Review 16
  • HTC Vive Cosmos Elite (VR) Review 17
  • HTC Vive Cosmos Elite (VR) Review 18

MORE FROM Clement Goh

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram