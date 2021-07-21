Invoxia Cellular Gps Tracker Review

Keeping track of your valuables is something that all of us struggle with from time to time, especially depending on where you keep them. For those that don’t have the space to lock up bikes and scooters in garages or have a safe to store valuables, another option needs to be found to feel safe and secure.

Even more so for those who regularly use these valuable items, having a way to find them if they’re stolen or lost is a necessity. While various trackers on the market are available, depending on how much you’re willing to spend, you can get something that doesn’t work well at all, or it is too expensive for whatever it is you’re trying to keep track of.

In comes the Invoxia Cellular GPS Tracker as one of the better middle-priced options on the market, offering a free year of cellular coverage on the house, and a sleek USB-like design to allow for it to be hidden rather easily.

Setup is a breeze for anyone with a smartphone, as the device pairs up to the Invoxia app much like you would connect any other Bluetooth device. Besides that, simply keeping the unit charged and in place allows you to have some peace of mind at the flick of a wrist as you quickly pull up the location on your phone.

Through the app, you can track whatever it is you want to keep track of in real-time or through a set of anti-theft alerts that track suspicious activities like tampering. The app is easy to use and understand, making it a perfect option for those wanting to keep things simple.

Additionally, the free year of cellular 4G network coverage means you won’t have to worry about keeping a subscription for quite some time after your initial purchase, but what is somewhat of a downside is the yearly fee of $40/month following that first year to continue the services. You can look at it from two points of view—either this is an $80 unit (even more affordable) and you plan for the $40/year, or you can look at something like Apple’s AirTag line, which is limited to those with iPhones, but only costs $29 per unit without a yearly fee. While the Invoxia tracker is a bit more expensive, you have to weigh that against its universal nature and longer battery life.

Boasting over four months of battery life, the Invoxia unit is a beast. While I would definitely forget to recharge it and inevitably lose whatever it was I was tracking, the fact it lasts so long that you could forget is a positive argument for this unit.

On the flip side, the size of the Invoxia unit is larger than some other trackers on the market, and while it’s still small enough to place with most objects, it isn’t as convenient to hide as some. Adding on the lack of cosmetic options that you see in the AirTag line, and you have a more straightforward option with much more versatility in general.

The Invoxia Cellular GPS Tracker doesn’t have all the frills or more manageable entry price of competitors like the AirTag, but offers a simpler, more versatile tracking unit for those who don’t possess an iPhone or who are looking for better battery life. Easily recommended as a commendable option for those in need, the Invoxia Tracker should be given a look before jumping to more expensive options or those with fewer capabilities.