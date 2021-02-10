Terrible Warriors Podcast Spotlight: Realms of Peril & Glory

Today in a Terrible Warriors Podcast Spotlight, Justin connects with Zach and James from The Light & Tragic Company to talk about their upcoming launch of the Realms of Peril & Glory podcast.

From Audio Drama to Tabletop Adventure

Zack Fortais-Gomm and James Barbarossa are no strangers to podcasts having produced the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama The Orphans and their bringing the contacts they’ve made while producing that show to invite some of Britain’s biggest voice acting stars to join them around the table to play RPGs on RPG.

An Anthology of Games With A Rotating Cast Of Players

Realms of Peril & Glory is not going to be just one setting or one group of players. They’ve already planned out the first three series starting with Zack as GM playing 13th Age, continuing with a D&D 5e setting with James as DM, and later a planned game exploring the world of Nibiru (which we very recently happened to cover in one of our Session Zero episodes). With each new GM or DM running the show the tone and setting and sound of the show will also change so you can expect that Realms of Peril & Glory will be trying out all the different ways people approach the making of actual-play podcasts.

On top of all that James is also composing the music on the podcast (and you can hear small samples of his work at 4:47 and 49:51, which he was kind enough to share with us for use in the show).

Coming This Fall

Normally we like to promote shows you can head out to and listen right now but this was a rare chance to get to talk to two creators as they’re still in the planning stages. They’re hoping to launch Realms of Peril & Glory in the fall of 2021 so be sure to click through to the links at the bottom of these show notes to follow on their development and hopefully we’ll have them back later this year to check in on their progress!

The best way to to find all the links to the RealmsPod would be to head over to their link tree at https://linktr.ee/RealmsPod

And you can follow their other podcast, The Orphans, by visiting Oprhanspod.com or twitter @OrphansAudio

