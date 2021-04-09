Pixels & Ink: Episode 345

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan sits down with Chris, Dayna, and first-time podcaster Eduard Gafton; as they discuss how 2021’s E3 will be a digital only event. The gang considers what this could mean for E3 going forward, how conventions like Fan Expo and Comic Con have changed over the years and whether or not it would be better for big press events to be digital.

Afterwards, the gang gets a little too deep into the launch of the Animal Crossing/Build-a-Bear collaboration; Jordan goes on a tangent about how Animal Crossing fans are impossible to please, and the gang discusses the merits of expectation vs. reality—could the collaboration really launched with 50+ available bears to build?

After that, the gang talks a little about Nintendo’s surprise announcement of the newest retro-styled Battle Royale: Pac-Man 99. Jordan played a bit of it and has some thoughts about it; mainly how most people seemed to miss how several of the game’s mechanics are from Pac-Man Championship Edition DX. After that, Dayna talks a little about the rumours of casting for the Young Avengers film, and that spins out into a whole tangent about comics and movies.

About the Castors: