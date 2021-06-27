Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 356

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brenda, Chris, and Dayna sit down to discuss the Kojima conspiracy—it’s been long speculated that the upcoming horror game Abandoned by Blue Box Game Studios, was actually a new Silent Hill game with some theories speculating that the company was yet another fake perpetrated by Kojima himself.

Afterwards, the podcast crew discusses ” The World Plays ESO,” where Elder Scrolls Online is having streamers play through the ENTIRE series and all DLC online from now until August—which might seem crazy to anyone whose spent any length of time with MMORPGs. Brendan talks a little about Microsoft’s new Windows 11 announcement—focusing primarily on a simplified UI and integrating Xbox directly into your the Windows Operating System, giving players access to the GamePass though xCloud.

To wrap up the podcast, Chris has been playing Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Dayna has been playing Blackwood for PC and Series X… and Brendan has been playing nothing.



