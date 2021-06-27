Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 356

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brenda, Chris, and Dayna sit down to discuss the Kojima conspiracy—it’s been long speculated that the upcoming horror game Abandoned by Blue Box Game Studios, was actually a new Silent Hill game with some theories speculating that the company was yet another fake perpetrated by Kojima himself.
Afterwards, the podcast crew discusses ” The World Plays ESO,” where Elder Scrolls Online is having streamers play through the ENTIRE series and all DLC online from now until August—which might seem crazy to anyone whose spent any length of time with MMORPGs. Brendan talks a little about Microsoft’s new Windows 11 announcement—focusing primarily on a simplified UI and integrating Xbox directly into your the Windows Operating System, giving players access to the GamePass though xCloud.
To wrap up the podcast, Chris has been playing Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Dayna has been playing Blackwood for PC and Series X… and Brendan has been playing nothing.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Dayna Eileen: a long time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter as @Cahlayna
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps