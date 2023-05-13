Best PC Cases for Your Next-Gen Gaming Build

The search for the perfect PC case to house your high-performance next-gen gaming rig can be overwhelming due to the vast array of options available. Each case offers a unique blend of aesthetics, features, and performance capabilities. This guide will explore sleek tempered glass panels, vibrant RGB lighting, and advanced cooling solutions such as air cooling, AIO cooling, or even a custom water-cooling loop. We will also delve into essential topics such as optimal airflow, cable management, and expansion slots, ensuring that your gaming PC is visually stunning and a high-performance powerhouse with ample internal space.

With the new AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel 13th Gen all here and new GPUs slowly trickling out from both AMD and NVIDIA, there is no better time to answer the question: “What are the best PC cases for gaming?” Whether you’re an experienced PC builder looking for a full-tower case or a newbie looking to build your first mini-ITX case, our guide has you covered. So get ready to dive into the world of gaming PC cases as we reveal the top choices for your next gaming PC powerhouse.

ASUS TUF Gaming GT502 PC Case

Price: $169.99 – Amazon

Step aside, flimsy cases—the ASUS TUF Gaming GT502 mid-tower PC case is here to make a statement with its robust, battle-ready design. Oversized and made to allow airflow, this case is tailor-made to fit even an NVIDIA RTX 4090 while offering ample space for your new powerhouse CPU. This PC case is an armour-clad warrior for your gaming rig, cloaked in a stealthy black hue and adorned with TUF Gaming’s signature yellow accents. Crafted from 0.7mm thick steel, it’s all about providing a sturdy and reliable fortress for your components while still turning heads, especially if you load it up with some RGB fans giving it some colour even during quiet operation.

But the GT502 isn’t just a visual tour de force; it’s also a practical powerhouse. Boasting a spacious interior, versatile storage options, and compatibility with various motherboard configurations, including E-ATX motherboards, the ASUS TUF Gaming GT502 PC Case caters to even the most demanding gaming setups. It doesn’t skimp on cooling either, with three pre-installed 120mm fans, support for additional cooling options like liquid coolers, and dust filters to keep your rig pristine.

Top it off with user-friendly I/O ports, including USB ports and an Audio Jack, a stylish tempered glass side panel, and a sleek PSU shroud, and you’ve got a case that marries form and function with military precision. In short, the ASUS TUF Gaming GT502 is the perfect command center for gamers seeking a fortress that’s as reliable as it is eye-catching.

Cooler Master MasterBox 520 PC Case

Price: $129.99 – Amazon

It is hard to imagine a list of the best PC cases for new gaming builds without including an offering from Cooler Master. The Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Mesh is a mid-tower ATX chassis that keeps your gaming rig frosty while flaunting its swanky looks. With a striking mesh front panel, this case is a breath of fresh air in the world of gaming enclosures. Boasting a quartet of pre-installed 120mm fans and support for liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm, this case is an ode to thermal management, ensuring your high-octane gaming sessions won’t break a sweat.

But the MasterBox 520 Mesh isn’t just a pretty face; it’s also got brains and brawn. Sporting a spacious interior, there’s ample room for cable management, various storage options like drive bays, and a tempered glass side panel that lets your rig show off its inner beauty, like your new Ryzen 7000 CPU or that new RTX 4080.

Factor in the versatile I/O ports, including USB Type-C ports and an Audio Jack, and the easy-to-remove dust filters, and you’ve got a functional and fashionable case. In a nutshell, Cooler Master’s MasterBox 520 Mesh is a top-notch choice for gamers seeking a case that combines killer looks with cool, calm, and collected performance.

NZXT H9 Flow PC Case

Price: $159.99 – NZXT

This is one of our favourite PC cases here at CGMagazine. Feast your eyes on the NZXT H9 Flow, a mid-tower case that’s equal parts beauty and beast. With its Minimalistic, sleek design and whisper-quiet acoustics, this chassis is a tasteful and understated addition to any gaming setup. But don’t let its demure looks fool you—underneath that suave exterior lies a meticulously engineered airflow system that delivers impressive thermal performance to keep your components cool even during the most intense gaming marathons.

Much like the ASUS TUF Gaming GT502, this is a case made to allow you the room to fit everything you could want in your next PC Build, including any graphics cards or power supply you could want to include. The NZXT H9 Flow doesn’t skimp on utility, either. Inside its elegant shell, you’ll find a roomy interior with versatile storage options, support for multiple radiator sizes, and a cable management system that keeps your rig looking clean and clutter-free.

Add to that a user-friendly front I/O panel with USB ports, a toolless tempered glass side panel for showcasing your components, and easy-to-remove dust filters, and you’ve got a case that’s the perfect marriage of style and substance. In a nutshell, the NZXT H9 Flow is a top-tier choice for gamers and enthusiasts seeking a chassis that combines a refined aesthetic with top-notch performance and functionality.

HP Omen 45L PC Case

Price: $349.99 – HP

Behold the HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case, an embodiment of gaming prowess that fuses form and function to satisfy the most discerning gaming enthusiasts and PC builders. This case is not just about aesthetics; its aggressive design and customizable diamond-shaped RGB lighting scream performance. The tempered glass side panel adds a premium feel, allowing users to flaunt their components and make a statement. While not as spacious as some other options on this list, with support for a GPU up to 380mm, you should be able to fit an RTX 4080 in this case with room to spare.

The HP Omen 45L is more than just a pretty face. This case ticks all the right boxes, boasting excellent build quality, ease of use, and ample expansion options like PCIe slots. With its well-designed cable management system, toolless design, and customizable RGB lighting, this case is a dream come true for both beginners and experienced builders. The HP Omen 45L ATX PC Case delivers excellent airflow, thermal performance, and a wide range of supported components, making it a solid investment for those seeking a high-performance gaming rig that genuinely stands out.

be quiet! Dark Rock 900 Pro Gaming Case

Price: $234.99 – Amazon

Enter the realm of silent yet powerful cooling with the be quiet! Dark Rock 900 Pro PC case is a mid-tower chassis that perfectly balances modular design and top-tier performance. This case is all about keeping your components frosty without making a sound, thanks to its innovative insulation material, brushed aluminum exterior, and whisper-quiet fans. If you’re looking for a case that can handle demanding hardware without breaking the silence, the Dark Rock 900 Pro is a strong contender.

But don’t let its quiet demeanour fool you—the Dark Rock 900 Pro is a workhorse when it comes to utility and cooling prowess. With ample room for cable management, versatile storage options like HDD cages for your storage drives, any GPU you want, and air and liquid cooling solutions support, this case is a thermal management powerhouse.

Factors in its user-friendly features, like the well-placed I/O ports, easy-to-work-with design, and dust filtering, and you’ve got a case that’s equal parts silent and mighty. In a nutshell, the be quiet! Dark Rock 900 Pro is ideal for gamers and enthusiasts seeking a chassis that combines sleek aesthetics, robust performance, and near-silent operation.